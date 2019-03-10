rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Tendulkar, Pandyas attend Akash Ambani's star-studded wedding

PIX: Tendulkar, Pandyas attend Akash Ambani's star-studded wedding

March 10, 2019 18:25 IST

When it is one of the most high profile events of 2019, believe sports stars stepped out in their finest.

Don’t miss our newsmakers looking stunning when they attended Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

The wedding venue at the Jio World Centre, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai was decked up with flowers and faux waterfall and floral figurines, among other things. 

The wedding ceremony witnessed members of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians in attendance.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: The Pandyas look stunning together. Photographs: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI

Hardik Pandya walked in with his brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

Sachin Tendulkar

Legend Sachin Tendulkar came along with wife Anjali.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh were also present with wife Geeta Basra and daughter.

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan makes his presence felt with wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh walked in solo.

Apart from them, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran Moore, New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, Mahela Jayawardene, Shane Bond were also present.

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Pandyas, Akash Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai, PTI
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use