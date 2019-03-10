PIX: Tendulkar, Pandyas attend Akash Ambani's star-studded wedding

March 10, 2019 18:25 IST

When it is one of the most high profile events of 2019, believe sports stars stepped out in their finest.

Don’t miss our newsmakers looking stunning when they attended Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

The wedding venue at the Jio World Centre, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai was decked up with flowers and faux waterfall and floral figurines, among other things.

The wedding ceremony witnessed members of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians in attendance.

IMAGE: The Pandyas look stunning together. Photographs: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI

Hardik Pandya walked in with his brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

Legend Sachin Tendulkar came along with wife Anjali.

Harbhajan Singh were also present with wife Geeta Basra and daughter.

Zaheer Khan makes his presence felt with wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Yuvraj Singh walked in solo.

Apart from them, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran Moore, New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, Mahela Jayawardene, Shane Bond were also present.