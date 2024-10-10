'The Titan Flies Away Into The Ages'

'Some icons are living textbooks, teaching us about leadership, success, and legacy. Extraordinary yet human and approachable, they inspire and guide us.'

'India has lost a true son and champion.'

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar with Ratan Tata. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Corporate titan Ratan Tata passed away into the ages on Wednesday at the age of 86.

Like the rest of India, the film industry also grieved his death on social media.

Salman Khan: Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Ratan Tata.

Ajay Devgn: The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.

Anushka Sharma: Deeply saddened by the news of Shri Ratan Tataji. He upheld the values of integrity, grace and dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP sir, you have touched so many lives.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir.

Sanjay Dutt: India has lost a true visionary today. He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives. May his soul find peace.

Shriya Pilgaonkar: One in a million. A Titan’s legacy remains Sir Ratan Tata. (1937-2024) What a glorious, grand life lived with such grace , generosity, humility and the kindest heart. This is what it means to truly leave a legacy behind . Not just with his incredible contribution to our nation and the world but also his humanity & spirit which has touched millions . His values pass on. The world needed more of him and still does . I had the good fortune of being associated with @goodfellowsindia , an initiative by @suitcase_full_of_sparks supported by Mr Tata. I met him then with my Ajoba and took his blessings which meant the world to me .Thank you sir for being a beacon of integrity , philanthropy , ethical leadership and making us believe in good.

Aditi Rao Hydari: To an exemplary life A true leader A hero Building a community building a country with the utmost grace dignity, humanity and dependability. This feels personal, maybe because of my family history, my family or both sides… the conversations I heard as a child. My grandparents stories as a young couple working towards the development of independent India. The idealism, principles, the service. I grew up knowing and believing that Mr Ratan Tata was an achiever and powerful… he was and is iconic, . But above all he was a good human being, one to look up to. One who inspires in every sense of the word. I feel like we have lost a patriarch of our family. Rest in peace Sir Thank you for your selfless service, for showing us how you can be a leader and a legend with so much kindness and grace. May your legacy live on.

Shraddha Kapoor: Sir Ratan Tata showed us that true success is measured by the lives we touch. Grateful for his inspiration, and for teaching us to lead with kindness. True legacies are built on what we leave behind... Thank you for everything, Sir.

Neil Nitin Mukesh" An inspirational Visionary, a Gentleman par excellence and a man who taught many of us the true meaning of being 'Rich'. Rich in culture, Rich in humanity, Rich in living Life to its truest sense by being a man with a Heart of GOLD. Thank you for making a difference and inspiring generations Shri Ratan Tataji Rest in peace sir.

Randeep Hooda: India's most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity!! Never a show off but always the star The life Ratan Tataji led will always be an inspiration.

Preity Zinta: Heartbroken to hear that Sir Ratan Tata is not with us anymore. You have been a source of inspiration & admiration for your incredible vision for India, your philanthropy, your ethics and your humility, not just for me but for millions of people all over India & the world. Hope you are in a good place right now & in peace End of an era! Om Shanti.

Boman Irani: Contributions to our nation, ranging from industry, philanthropy, elegance, humanity and his angel like devotion to animals; Ratan Tata will remain, even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens of modern India. Rest in eternal peace Ratansha.

Ritiesh Deshmukh: Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTataji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir.

Simi Grewal: They say you have gone .. It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend.. #RatanTata.

A R Rahman: some icons are living textbooks, teaching us about leadership, success, and legacy. Extraordinary yet human and approachable, they inspire and guide us. India has lost a true son and champion. Rest in peace, Ratanji.

Vicky Kaushal: Never could meet him... but adored, admired and respected everything he said and did for the society. Lost a legend. May his soul rest in peace.

Tisca Chopra: This one feels personal. Though I didn't have the fortune to ever meet him, so many I know personally benefitted from his enormous philanthropy.. Sir Ratan Tata you showed us the way in so many ways.

Dharmendra: Ratan Tata Saheb, hasrat hi rah gaie aap se milne ki. A Humble King who looked after his workers like his own children. Sir, you will always be remembered with great love and respect. Bharat ke ratan love you.

Nimrat Kaur: In the vast ocean of time, if all we are is ripples, here's one that came and changed the tide forever. From the salt in our food to the steel in our homes, @ratantata Sir shall remain etched in the collective consciousness of our soil till the end of time.

Farewell to this giant of a man, who taught us how eventually one's net worth lies in the lives you have helped build and transform. Thank you for leaving behind the highest example of service for mankind and all other life forms. Your class, grace and vision shall inspire generations to come. Rest in peace and glory Sir... Satnam Waheguru.

Farhan Akhtar: What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others. - Pericles. No truer words could be said of the legacy Mr Tata leaves behind.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ratan N Tata/X

Chitrangda Singh: Huge loss for my country of an industralist ..a visionary an inspiration .. but most of all a patriot .. whose contribution in building this country with such a sense of duty .. grace & humility is unforgettable .. a leader of such mettle .. we won't come by anytime soon mr Tata .. you will be grieved and missed.

Urvashi Dholakia: Words cannot and will not be enough to define This Visionary, The Philanthropist, The LEGEND & Much More Mr.RATAN TATA ॐ शांति #restinpeace An end of an Era.

Sonu Sood: You will live forever sir. Thank you for everything.

Khushboo Sundar: A philanthropist. A man with a heart of pure gold. A beacon of hope to millions. A man who inspired by just being who he was. A man who has turned into a star to shine the brightest to give light to the needy. They just don't make men like him anymore. The world today sheds tears as you leave us heartbroken. You will be missed Sir. Om Shanthi.

Sonam Khan: Today every Indian has lost a father. Shree Ratan Tata Sir we salute you. You shall never be forgotten for generations & ions to come. A very sad day for India & every Indian Our Pride Our Ratan. Dear Sir May You Rest In Peace.

Kumar Sanu: Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata Ji. He was not only a towering figure in the business world but also an extraordinary human being whose kindness, humility, and vision touched millions. His dedication to the welfare of our nation and its people will forever remain an inspiration. May his soul rest in peace.

Gauahar Khan: Truly a Life that benefited man kind and the voiceless . Humble , genuine and a great human being. God bless his soul !! The world shall miss your kindness ,Sir !!!

Hansal Mehta: The titan flies away into the ages. End of an era.

Archana Puran Singh: Rest in peace, sir. I met you long, long ago, a young girl all set to enter the land of her dreams. During our hour long conversation little did young me realise that I was meeting THE living legend Ratan Tata, and you graciously gave no indication of just how precious your time was.

You gave me your undivided attention as I prattled on about my dreams of making it big in Bombay city and you were kind, supportive and inspiring in the words of advice you gave me. I write this post in gratitude and regret; gratitude for your words that inspired me and strengthened my resolve to become what I have over these past few decades, and regret for not having been able to thank you for the same, and for never having been able to meet you a second time to personally express my deepest admiration for your integrity, honesty, your philanthropy, your nationalism, and oh so much more!

I do recall that I called you sir and you said: Just call me Ratan please. Your absolute simplicity and gentlemanly charm are unforgettable even after 4 decades. Thank you for the honour of having known you for just an hour, Ratan, sir.

Thank you for being a true Indian nationalist and for inspiring more than just one generation of Indians to be more than they thought they could be. May your beautiful soul rest in peace and know the bounty and grace of the Almighty for all eternity.

Rana Daggubati: The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata

Lara Bhupathi: Dear Sir…… You were a giant amongst men….. A shining beacon of light has gone out today.

R Madhavan: A Doyan departs.. a visionary, a gentleman of the highest order, an inspiration for generations, leaves behind a void that can never be filled. The loss is personal for everyone from Jamshedpur as this legend engineers, the heavens to make it a better place. Rest in peace Sir.

Celina Jaitly: None can destroy iron, but its own rust can! Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can.'

Dear @ratantata sir you leave a big void in hearts of all Indians. As a visionary leader and a beacon of integrity, you have left an indelible mark on India's industrial landscape. Under your stewardship, the Tata Group transformed into a global powerhouse, emphasizing innovation and ethical business practices. Your commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility has inspired countless lives, proving that business success can indeed coexist with a sense of duty to society.

With a legacy of courage and compassion, you will always be remembered as a true pioneer who believed in building a better future for all. Ratan Naval Tata (28 December 1937 – 9 October 2024) Rest in power.

Sophie Choudry: India & the world has lost one of the greatest visionaries; a philanthropist, Leader, real Animal lover & Legend. An inspiration to millions, he was the epitome of integrity. Rest in Peace sir. There will never be another like you #RatanTata #Legend.

Mika Singh: The legend, the kings of hearts, the wonderful human, the most admirable entrepreneur and the pride of the nation @ratantata has left for his heavenly abode. May God bless his soul and may he rest in peace.

Anupam Kher: Good bye Mr. Ratan Tata!! THANK YOU for your life and your life lessons! Thank you for leaving behind a legacy. Not only for India! But for the whole world. A legacy of honesty, hard work, integrity, patriotism, gentleness, kindness, generosity, compassion and pride. Your legacy has inspired millions and will continue to do so for centuries.

On a personal note I will never forget our meeting in London few years back. When you very kindly said to me, 'Mr. Kher! I like your comedy! You make me laugh!' Thank you for every lesson Mr. Tata! You taught me how to live with values and principles of life! You will always remain my most favourite G.O.A.T. Jai Ho!

Namrata Shirodkar: Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Ratan Tata, a true visionary and compassionate leader. His legacy of kindness, humility, and dedication to bettering the world will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, Sir. You will be missed.

Ronit Roy: Whenever I've been asked by the press or others, who I am a fan of and who I considered my icon I unhesitatingly answered...Sir Ratan Tata.

I started reading and learning more about this great and fascinating gentleman especially after the Mumbai blasts. The more I found out about him the more my awe for him grew. I aspired, but knew that however much I aspire to be I wouldn't be able to become completely the human being that he was. However, most of the goodness in my being I will largely credit to him and I diligently will continue on that path.

'I always thought that one day I would somehow get to meet him and take a photo with him. But now that's not to be. Thank you Ratan Sir for changing me as a human being and showing me the true light of life. May your soul R.I.P.

S S Rajamouli: Legends are born, and they live forever. It's hard to imagine a day without using a TATA product... Ratan Tata's legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it's him.

Thank you Sir for everything you've done for India and for impacting countless lives. You've left a mark that will last for generations. Salute to you... Always your admirer... Jai Hind.

Jr NTR: A titan of industry, a heart of gold! Ratan TataJi's selfless philanthropy and visionary leadership have transformed countless lives. India owes him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace.

Mukesh Chhabra: God has gone to meet God.