News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Probably one of the best across all formats: Kohli's admiration of Babar

Probably one of the best across all formats: Kohli's admiration of Babar

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 14, 2023 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli’s admiration for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam isn’t a hidden secret. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

India vs Pakistan rivalry is without doubt the biggest match of the cricketing world. But despite the off-field controversies and the history of the nations, what touches hearts is the camaraderie shared by the players of the two countries.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli’s interactions with the Pakistan players have always been special and his admiration for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is not a hidden secret. In an interview with Sports Star last year, the former Indian skipper had hailed Babar as one of the best batters in the world.

During the interview, Kohli took a walk down memory lane about his first meeting with Babar.

 

“The first interaction I had with him (Babar) was during the 2019 (ODI) World Cup after the game in Manchester.

“I’ve known Imad (Wasim) since the Under-19 World Cup and he had said Babar wanted to have a chat.

“We sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one, and that hasn’t changed,” said Kohli.

IMAGE: While Babar Azam tops the ODI charts, Virat Kohli is currently placed ninth on the list. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The former Indian captain had further stated, “  Regardless of the fact he’s probably the top batsman in the world across formats, and rightly so.

“Performs so consistently and I’ve always enjoyed watching him play.”

With the clocking ticking down quickly for India-Pakistan’s Asia Cup match and the ODI World Cup encounter, once again the comparisons of the two batters have becoming a topic of discussion.

Currently, the Pakistan skipper is the top-ranked batter in the ICC ODI Ranking charts, while star Indian batter Kohli is placed ninth on the list.

India and Pakistan is set to play against each other in Kandy in the group stage encounter of the upcoming Asia Cup on September 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Aww! This Dhoni Pic Will Melt Your Heart
Aww! This Dhoni Pic Will Melt Your Heart
'Thank you for looking after me'
'Thank you for looking after me'
Ashraf recalled, Tahir included in Pak Asia Cup squad
Ashraf recalled, Tahir included in Pak Asia Cup squad
SEE: Defence college collapses as rain lashes U'khand
SEE: Defence college collapses as rain lashes U'khand
MFs: Low risk appetite sees hunger for hybrids growing
MFs: Low risk appetite sees hunger for hybrids growing
No confusion in MVA, working on INDIA meet: Pawar
No confusion in MVA, working on INDIA meet: Pawar
'Where does Manisha get energy to bitch?'
'Where does Manisha get energy to bitch?'

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

There's a hunger and intensity deficiency: Prasad

There's a hunger and intensity deficiency: Prasad

World Cup: Dravid hopeful ODI team will fare better

World Cup: Dravid hopeful ODI team will fare better

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances