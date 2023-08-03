Can Dravid, Rohit Assemble A World Cup Winning Team?

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Captain Rohit Sharma face a tough few weeks ahead of the ODI World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

What do you make of India's performance in the ODI series in the West Indies? Even though India played a virtually second string side and won the series 2-1, their performances were totally unconvincing.



With the World Cup just two months away, a lot of questions still remain unanswered, especially when it comes to the batting department.

K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were the lynchpins of the Indian middle order in 50 overs cricket in the last couple of years, but their long injury lay-offs scuppered India's preparations big time leading into the World Cup.



As per reports, the duo are unlikely to be fit for the Asia Cup, starting later this month. The players who have come in for them haven't exactly made most of their opportunities, with India wondering what their batting line-up will be, with not many ODI games left before the World Cup.



It is similar to the last World Cup when India messed up the middle order selection as Ambati Rayudu was left out after being groomed all along for the No 4 slot.

His shock replacement Vijay Shankar had a World Cup to forget, while Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya also failed in the crucial semi-final against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Will K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer recover in time for the World Cup? Photograph: BCCI

This time, in the absence of Rahul and Iyer, India are trying hard to get backups ready, but so far little has worked. There seems to be a lot of confusion among the team management with regards to who bats where as is evident in the batting order in the West Indies ODIs with the Indian team management choosing three different batters at No 3 and No 4 during the three matches.

In the first ODI, when India were chasing a small target, Suryakumar Yadav batted at No 3, followed by Hardik Pandya at 4, while in the second match, Sanju Samson came in at No 3 followed by Axar Patel.

In the series decider, Ruturaj Gaikwad batted at No 3 followed by Samson at 4. Playing Gaikwad in the ODIs was surprising as he is not part of India's World Cup plans and that was made amply clear when he was named to captain India at the Asian Games, which clashes with the start of the World Cup.



It remains to be seen if India persist with Suryakumar, who has struggled to adapt his freeflowing T20 approach to 50-overs cricket. He managed just 78 runs in the West Indies ODIs, but a bigger cause of worry is his overall ODI record -- 511 runs in 26 games at an average of 24.



Samson showed his potential with an attacking 51 from 41 balls in the third ODI which helped India sustain the momentum in the middle overs. Given how he took apart the Windies spinners apart with his clean hitting, he should be part of India's World Cup plans and must be given maximum opportunities in the lead-up to the tournament.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's fiery knock in the third ODI against the West Indies has boosted his chances of playing the World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan made most of his opportunities in the West Indies, stroking a fifty in all the three games for a tally of 184 runs, but his World Cup hopes depend on K L Rahul. Kishan at the most can make it to the team as the back up wicketkeeper-batter/opener since Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are the two specialist openers.



Not only is Rahul the preferred wicket-keeping option in 50 overs cricket, but his impressive record at No 5 post the 2019 World Cup -- 735 runs in 15 matches at an average of 56 -- makes him an indispensable part of the ODI team.

If he regains his fitness in time, Iyer is the best contender for the No 4 slot where he has scored 805 runs in 20 matches at an average of 47 since the 2019 World Cup.



But time seems to be running out for Rahul and Iyer, and if they miss the Asia Cup their only chance to prove their fitness and form will be the three-match ODI series against Australia at home before the World Cup, followed by some practice games ahead of the tournament.

Looking back at India's 2011 World Cup triumph, it was largely due to the consistent performances from their batters. Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni formed the fulcrum of the middle and lower order throughout the tournament.

Yuvraj played some impactful knocks as he tallied 362 runs at an average of 90, while Dhoni made 241 runs as they consolidated the good starts consistently provided by Sachin Tendulkar (482 runs) and Virender Sehwag (380 runs) with Gautam Gambhir also excelling at No 3 with 392 runs.



The Indian batting line-up was well settled going into the World Cup with everyone clear about their roles and the quick thinker Dhoni with support from then coach Gary Kirsten always seem to have a plan B in place whenever the going got tough.

In contrast, it looks like the current Indian team up is yet to identify its core set for players with the World Cup just weeks away. While they are hoping for Rahul and Iyer to get fit at the earliest possible, they don't have much time or matches to get into the groove and could enter the World Cup under-prepared and rusty.



Hardik Pandya, who blasted a quickfire 70 not out from 52 balls in the series decider and is regaining his bowling form, is the ideal canditate for No 6 with Ravindra Jadeja to follow.

Shardul Thakur, despite his fine showing with the ball in the West Indies, will find it difficult to keep his place in the team, while Axar Patel is another handy spin all-rounder.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is back after a long injury lay-off. Photograph: BCCI

The news of Jasprit Bumrah's return to action for the Ireland T20s is a huge relief. He will be one of India's big hopes with the ball in the World Cup along with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.



Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has re-emerged as India's top wicket-taking option in the middle overs. But the decision to not give Yuzvendra Chahal a single match in the West Indies ODI series was certainly bizarre.



A big test of India's preparations for the World Cup will be thecoming Asia Cup, where they will not only take on Pakistan but also confront their own selection problems.



So, will Rohit and Dravid put together the best squad that can repeat the magic of 2011?



Watch out guys! The clock is ticking...fast...