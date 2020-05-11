What's so unique about Sachin, Virat's Twitter DP

May 11, 2020 09:06 IST

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar joined skipper Virat Kohli and former cricketer Zaheer Khan in thanking the Maharashtra Police for their unrelenting efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter the master blaster changed his Twitter display picture with state police logo and wrote: "A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe."

Earlier, Virat Kohli changed his Twitter display picture with Maharashtra Police logo to pay his respect to the corona frontline workers.

Kohli tweeted, "Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour."

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan also joined Kohli in his move and changed his display picture.

"Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour," Khan tweeted.

On Saturday, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma donated Rs 5 lakh each for the Mumbai police welfare amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The active number of COVID-19 cases amongst Maharashtra Police stood at 703, with seven deaths due to the infection so far.