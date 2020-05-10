News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricketers will have to live with COVID-19: Gambhir

Cricketers will have to live with COVID-19: Gambhir

Source: PTI
May 10, 2020 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Though social distancing is possible in cricket to a certain extent, other sports will find it tougher when sporting action resumes, Gautam Gambhir reckons. 

IMAGE: Though social distancing is possible in cricket to a certain extent, other sports will find it tougher when sporting action resumes, Gautam Gambhir reckons. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir doesn't see major changes in the way cricket is played in the post COVID-19 scenario besides the ban on using saliva on the ball.

The International Cricket Council is considering legalisation of the usage of artificial substances to shine the ball instead of saliva.

 

"I don't think a lot of rules and regulations will be changed, you can probably have an alternate for the usage of saliva -- apart from that I don't think so many changes will happen," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"Players and everyone else need to live with this virus; probably they have to get used to it that there is a virus and that it will be around. Players might end up catching it, and you got to live with it."

Though social distancing is possible in cricket to a certain extent, other sports will find it tougher when sporting action resumes, said the southpaw. 

"Social distancing and other rules may not be easy for any sport to maintain. You can still manage to do it with cricket, but how will you do it in football, hockey and other sports as well. So, I think you just have to live with it, probably the sooner you accept it, the better it is," Gambhir said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Why you should watch The Test

Why you should watch The Test

How sledging provoked Yuvi to hit 6 sixes in an over

How sledging provoked Yuvi to hit 6 sixes in an over

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use