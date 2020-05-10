This is KL Rahul's all-time favourite batsman

Last updated on: May 10, 2020 22:16 IST

IMAGE: AB de Villiers and KL Rahul were teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul on Sunday named AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman.

Rahul was doing an 'Ask Rahul' session on Twitter after which the batsman was asked to name his all-time favourite batsman.

Answering the question, Rahul replied: "I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17."

Rahul and de Villiers have played together in the past for the Indian Premier League franchise -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

During the 'Ask Rahul' session, the right-handed batsman also revealed his favourite moment while playing for Karnataka.

Rahul said that winning the Ranji Trophy during the 2013-14 season has to be his favourite cricket moment while playing for Karnataka.

The batsman also named Royal Challengers Bangalore as his favourite IPL franchise apart from Kings XI Punjab.

Rahul also revealed that he enjoys ’keeping duties.

"Absolutely enjoying wicketkeeping. The toughest bowler to keep to is @Jaspritbumrah93."

The 28-year-old right-handed batsman, who has played 36 Tests, 32 ODIS and 42 T20Is , started keeping wickets from the limited-overs home series against Australia and later went on to don the gloves during the tour of New Zealand.

Rahul also said that the 2016 IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore was a "career-defining season" for him.

"It's got to be the 2016 season with RCB which was a career-defining season for me as people saw the potential in me in white ball cricket," said Rahul when asked about his favourite IPL moment.

Rahul, who has shared the dressing room with Chris Gayle in RCB, described the swashbuckling West Indian batsman as a smart cricketer.

"As a batting partner he is amazing. I met @henrygayle first when I was with RCB. The best conversations I had with Chris are on the pitch. He is a smart cricketer and plans his game lot. He is great to have in the team and is very friendly with youngsters as well," he said.

The Karnataka batsman, who made his Test debut against Australia in December 2014 at Melbourne, also said that it was a special feeling to get his Test cap from Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni," Rahul said.

As all sporting events across the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rahul is enjoying some time away from cricket.

He was phenomenal with the bat in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand. He has scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last ten innings in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Rahul would have led out Kings XI Punjab had the IPL commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.