Know About These Sachin Records?

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates scoring a century during the first Test against South Africa in Pretoria, December 19, 2010. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters/span>

With 34,357 international runs to his name, let's cherry pick the top records held by the legend who hit a life half century on Monday, April 24, 2023.

IMAGE: The specially minted coin to honour Sachin Tendulkar's 200th Test. Photograph: BCCI

Most 100s: Sachin holds the records for most career hundreds, having hammered a century of 100s in his 24-year career.

Most runs in international cricket: Sachin scored 34,357 runs across all formats. No batsman to date has breached the 30K mark, let alone come near to breaking Sachin's record.

Most hundreds in Test: Sachin tops the list with 51 hundreds. Second on the list is Jacques Kallis, who also retired in 2013 with 45.

Most hundreds in ODIs: With his highest knock, an unbeaten 200, Sachin has hammered the most centuries in One Day Internationals: 49.

Most runs in Test cricket: Sachin lies way ahead of the pack, with 15,921 runs in Test cricket.

Most ODI runs: With a record 18,426 runs, Sachin holds the record having retired from ODIs in 2012.

Most overseas Test 100s: With 29 centuries in away matches, Sachin holds the record.

Most 50s: From 200 matches, Tendulkar tops the list of most fifties, with 119 50+ scores. This includes 51 hundreds and 68 half-centuries.

Fastest to 13,000 runs in Tests: With just four players crossing the 13k mark, Sachin is the fastest player to reach 13,000 runs.

In 2010, during India's match against Bangladesh in Chattogram, he breached the mark.

Sachin is the only player to cross 14k and 15k runs in Test cricket.

Most Test Caps: Sachin announced his retirement after his 200th Test, making him the most capped player in the longest format of the game.

Most ODI Caps: He is the only player to don the ODI cap for a record 450 matches, having represented the Indian team in 463 games.

Most World Cup runs: Having tops the charts, having hit 2,278 runs across 45 matches. This includes six hundreds on the big stage and 15 half-centuries, with a highest score of 152.

Most Fours in Tests: Sachin is way ahead, with 2.050 fours.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar is carried by his team-mates after India beat Sri Lanka in the final to win the 2011 World Cup in Mumbai, April 2, 2011. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

First to score 200 in ODIs: He achieved this milestone against Afghanistan.

First to 50 and 60 international centuries: The first to score 50 and 60 international hundreds in Test and ODI cricket.

First to 10K runs in ODI: Not only the first to 10,000 runs, but first to score from 10K to 18K in ODIs.

Youngest to play for India: Sachin made his Test debut in 1989, when he was 16 years and 205 days old. His record remains unbeaten. Sachin played against Pakistan in his first Test.

Youngest Indian to have scored a Test 100: At 17 years and 197 days old, Sachin was the youngest Indian to achieve this feat.

Six World Cups: Sachin holds this record with Javed Miandad, with the two playing in most number of World Cups. Sachin won the coveted trophy under M S Dhoni in April 2011.

5 Test centuries before 20 The only cricketer to have scored five centuries before he turned 20.

1,000+ runs in a calendar year: Sachin has done it 7 times -- 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2007 -- a record.

Domestic record: The only player to have scored a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut, Duleep Trophy debut and Irani Trophy debut.