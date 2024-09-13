News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Next for Piyush Chawla?

What's Next for Piyush Chawla?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 13, 2024 17:23 IST
Mumbai Indians Piyush Chawla

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla's impressive IPL journey has spanned over 15 years. Photograph: BCCI
 

Piyush Chawla has shared a dressing room with both Tendulkars, father and son.

Chawla, who made his India debut in 2006, was part of the Mumbai Indians squad when Sachin joined the team in 2008.

Fifteen years later, in 2023, Chawla found himself sharing the dressing room with Arjun, Sachin's son.

This extraordinary connection highlights Chawla's remarkably long career in the Indian Premier League.

When asked about his retirement plans, Chawla jokingly mentioned that he would retire after Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'A while ago, Prithvi Shaw told me, "Bas karo yaar ab PC bhai (Enough, PC bhai." I replied, "I played with Sachin Tendulkar, and now I'm playing with his son",' the veteran spinner shared on The Shubhankar Mishra Show.

'"I'm playing with you, and after playing with your son, I'll retire".'

