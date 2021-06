June 03, 2021 14:28 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan shared a throwback pic that made us all go AWWWW.

Mrs Jasprit Bumrah picked a photograph from her honeymoon in Goa shortly after she wed India's pace bowler in the Sunshine State on March 15.

Some more pix from Sanjana's seaside sojourn: