Vote! Who Should Captain India In T20s?

With Rohit Sharma calling it quits after leading India to the T20 World Cup title, the onus will now be on the selectors to plan for the future.



With the next T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka in 2026, the selectors have plenty of time to test out the possible candidates.



There are a lot of candidates who are in contention for the top post but Hardik Pandya is currently the top pick.

Also, the fact that he was named the vice-captain for the T20 World Cup is a good indicator that he could take over the reins of the T20 team. But his fitness is a major concern which could make the selectors ponder at other options.



The selectors could do well to consider other top stars like T20 batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav or India's best bowler across formats Jasprit Bumrah.



Youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, who have experience of leading in the IPL could also make the cut.



It all depends on what new Head Coach Gautam Gambhir decides, whether he wants an experienced person at the helm or a youngster to take over the top post with an eye on the future.









Hardik Pandya

Pandya has led India in white ball cricket whenever Rohit was rested. He has a good record as captain in the IPL, having led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and finishing runners up next year. However, his return to Mumbai Indians as the skipper didn't go to plans as the team finished bottom in IPL 2024.

Pandya has struggled with frequent injury breaks over the years which could prove to be a major stumbling block in him taking over as captain.



Suryakumar Yadav

SKY took over the captaincy in the five-match series against Australia with Rohit rested and Pandya out with injury.



He is India's leading batter in T20 cricket and his captaincy skills also came in for praise during the 4-1 series against Australia in November.

if Pandya doesn't get the nod, then SKY is the next best bet to take over as T20 skipper.



Rishabh Pant

Pant made a sensational comeback from a serious accident during the T20 World Cup.



Pant is one of India's top batters across formats. After a long injury lay-off, Pant fared well as Delhi Capitals captain in IPL 2024 as they finished sixth.



Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup victory and has been unstoppable with the ball across formats.



He is India's vice-captain in Test cricket and led India once in a Test against England in Birmingham in July 2022 when Rohit Sharma was ruled out because of COVID-19. He also captained India during two T20Is in Ireland last year.

Bumrah, who has made no secret of his desire to lead India, could well be rewarded for his consistent performances with the captaincy in the shortest format.



Shubman Gill

Gill is one for the future.



He got his first taste of captaincy when he led India during the recent tour of Zimbabwe which India won 1-4.

However, his maiden captaincy stint with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 was a forgettable one.



Sanju Samson

Samson has made a name for himself with his impressive captaincy skills for Rajasthan Royals in the last four IPL seasons -- guiding them to the final in 2022 and the play-offs this year.



However, Samson has not been able to seal a permanent place in the Indian team in the last couple of years. But with Rohit and Kohli'S retirement, the doors have finally opened for him to play regularly for India in white ball cricket.

