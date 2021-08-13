News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Dhoni Up To?

What's Dhoni Up To?

By Rediff Cricket
August 13, 2021 08:13 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

 

Cricket fans would have spotted something unusual on social media. It's about 'Captain Cool'.

Zed Black Agarbatti posted a first look of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his No 7 retro jersey, which went viral.

The company is set to unveil its latest brand campaign that will send Dhoni fans into a frenzy.

To be unveiled on August 15, exactly a year since the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman hung up his gloves in international cricket, the commercial, directed by Farah Khan, features Dhoni in his understated but emphatic style entering a stadium.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahi sports the new 'faux-hawk' cut styled by celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim.

Ace photographer Daboo Ratnani has wonderfully captured all of Dhoni's looks for the TVC campaign.

'This new campaign with Captain Cool, M S Dhoni, who is an epitome of cool demeanour,' says Ankit Agrawal, Director, MDPH, 'strikes a conversation with the youth of the country.'

Rediff Cricket
