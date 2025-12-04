'From the first ball, hundred felt inevitable'

'At no point did it look like he wasn't going to get a hundred. From the first ball he faced, it felt as if he was carrying on from Ranchi'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli struck 102 off 93 balls in Raipur on Wednesday, his 53rd ton in the 50-over format and 84th international hundred of his career. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's second successive ton during the second ODI against South Africa here seemed "inevitable" as the stalwart got off the mark with a six, carrying the confidence of his first-game heroics, feels former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli struck 102 off 93 balls in Raipur on Wednesday, his 53rd ton in the 50-over format and 84th international hundred of his career, although India lost the match by four wickets. He had scored 135 off 120 deliveries in India's 17-run win in the first match in Ranchi on November 30.

"To be honest, at no point did it look like he wasn't going to get a hundred. From the first ball he faced, it felt as if he was carrying on from Ranchi," JioStar expert Gavaskar said.

"He got off the mark with a hook for six, a shot he doesn't often play in the air, which showed the confidence from his previous hundred. After that, unless something unfortunate happened, the hundred always seemed inevitable."

Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls) rewrote the record for India's highest third-wicket stand in ODIs, putting on a superb 195-run partnership.

"The partnership with Ruturaj was excellent. Ruturaj's first ball was a tough bouncer from Jansen, coming right after he had dismissed Jaiswal. He managed to put it away for four, and you could immediately see Kohli go down the pitch to comfort him.

"Ruturaj would've been nervous after getting out to a brilliant catch earlier, and whatever Kohli told him clearly lifted him; the next ball he played very confidently off the front foot," said the legendary batter.

Gavaskar lauded Kohli for guiding Gaikwad after a nervy start.

"Sometimes, it's not just about your own runs; it's about how you help your partner. Their running between the wickets, the communication, it was wonderful to see a senior player guiding a younger one at such an important stage," Gavaskar said.

The Indians lost their 20th consecutive toss as South Africa put the hosts to bat, considering the dew factor. The Proteas ended up chasing 358 with four balls to spare to level the three-match series 1-1.

"It (toss) was crucial. Just look at how wet the outfield was. Apart from perhaps the first half-dozen overs, the ball was always going to get wet. That affects not just the bowlers but the fielders too, you can't get a proper grip. The ball feels like a bar of soap. So yes, the toss made a big difference," Gavaskar said.

Aiden Markram led South Africa's reply with a commanding maiden century against India, maximising a flat deck under lights.

"I rate that innings very, very highly. Whenever you're chasing 350-plus, there is always pressure. You want to give the team a good start, not a quiet one, and keep the asking rate under control. The rate was just over seven when they began," said Gavaskar.

"With his experience of playing in India, in the IPL and otherwise, he understands the conditions well. He took that responsibility on himself."

"In the previous match he captained because Bavuma wasn't fit; in Raipur, he did the stabilising job alongside the skipper. That's exactly what South Africa needed at that stage."