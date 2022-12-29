News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's ailing South African Cricket?

What's ailing South African Cricket?

December 29, 2022 12:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Inexperience hitting South Africa hard, says Dean Elgar

South Africa

IMAGE: Having won the previous three Test series in Australia, Dean Elgar said their pride had been wounded. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said inexperience in his batting lineup was hurting the team but demanded his players restore some pride in the badge after they suffered their heaviest defeat in Australia in the Melbourne Test on Thursday.

 

South Africa were thrashed by an innings and 182 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on day four to lose the series 2-0, leaving the third and final Test in Sydney a dead rubber.

Bowled out for 204 after their first innings 189, the Proteas were embarrassed by the hosts, who posted a mammoth 575 for eight declared on day three.

"The inexperience is hitting us hard," Elgar said at the post-match presentation.

"We have lost a lot of batters in the last few years. There is opportunities for guys to make their spots their own, but the inexperience is hurting us."

South Africa lost Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock among several experienced batters in recent years, leaving Elgar and Temba Bavuma to shoulder a heavy burden.

The second innings in Melbourne was South Africa's first total over 200 since Lord's in the English summer, and came after they were skittled for 152 and 99 in the six-wicket defeat in the Brisbane opener on a tough Gabba wicket.

Bavuma was the only South Africa batsman to stand up with a half-century in the second innings in Melbourne, but was culpable in running out two team mates.

Having won the previous three Test series in Australia, Elgar said their pride had been wounded.

"That's what we're playing for in the third Test," he told reporters.

"We're playing for the badge, we're playing for the pride of our team. I said (to the players) 2-1 sounds better than 3-0."

"So we've got to believe that we can still bounce back and put up a massive effort for the third Test."

"I'm sure there's a lot of guys hurting next door."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Starc's injury adds to selection woes for Sydney Test
Starc's injury adds to selection woes for Sydney Test
India vs Pakistan Test at Melbourne Cricket Club?
India vs Pakistan Test at Melbourne Cricket Club?
Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton
Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton
Starc's injury adds to selection woes for Sydney Test
Starc's injury adds to selection woes for Sydney Test
'Judges are not free of fear'
'Judges are not free of fear'
Now, Uzbekistan links deaths of 18 kids to Indian syrup
Now, Uzbekistan links deaths of 18 kids to Indian syrup
What INS Arnala Can Do
What INS Arnala Can Do

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Boxing Day Test: Australia thrash SA to seal series

Boxing Day Test: Australia thrash SA to seal series

What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test

What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances