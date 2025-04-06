HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's ailing CSK? Coach Fleming reviews another loss

April 06, 2025 15:22 IST

CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Fleming said getting the balance right was a 'conundrum'  

IMAGE: CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Fleming said getting the balance right was a 'conundrum'. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said they have yet to get the balance right at the top of the order after they slipped to a third straight loss in the Indian Premier League while chasing after poor starts in the powerplay.

Chennai's top order collapsed as they lost three wickets in the first six overs after Delhi Capitals had posted 183-6 on Saturday.

 

An unbeaten 84-run partnership between Vijay Shankar (69 off 54) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (30 off 26) for the sixth wicket was not enough to get the hosts over the line as Delhi won by 25 runs.

The defeat mirrored Chennai's previous two matches, where they also scored less than eight runs per over in the powerplay.

Fleming told reporters that finding the balance was a "conundrum".

"To get more solidity at the top we have to remove, obviously, an overseas player, so we're grappling just with the combination that we need," Fleming said.

IPL rules allow only four overseas players in the playing 11.

Chennai openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway are both overseas players, while overseas bowlers Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana are among their top-three wicket-takers this season, leaving Fleming with a difficult choice.

Fleming also said Chennai had to improve during powerplays.

"We felt that our batting in the powerplays has been below par and going too hard was probably not the way, particularly on our wicket, which is a little bit tricky," he said.

"So we're looking just to settle that with guys that have been in good form and have done it before, so that's the theory behind that and that's what we'll possibly continue with."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
