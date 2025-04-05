Was Samad's Catch Turning Point?

While Vignesh Puthur took a sharp return catch to slow Lucknow's momentum with Mitchell Marsh's wicket, Abdul Samad took a good running catch to help dismiss Suryakumar Yadav and effectively finish off the contest.

The eyecatching catches from the Lucknow Super Giants-Mumbai Indians contest in Lucknow on Friday, Aril 4, 2025...

Vignesh Puthur

IMAGE: Vignesh Puthur celebrates catching Mitchell Marsh. Photograph: BCCI

The young MI left-arm wrist spinner is proving to be an asset with each game.

On Friday, Mitchell Marsh was going all guns blazing, hitting a 27-ball 50. But the first ball he faced Vignesh Puthur, he was sent back.

On the last ball of his opening over, Kannan -- as he is known in his town in his native Kerala -- bowled a tossed up delivery on the leg side, Marsh tried to flick it only for the ball to fly off the leading edge and the bowler to take a good return catch. That wicket brought MI back into the game.

Corbin Bosch

IMAGE: Corbin Bosch's catch ended LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant's time at the crease. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant had come to the crease just two overs earlier after Hardik Pandya removed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran.

With two wickets down in no time, LSG had to rebuild and the onus was on Captain Pant. But Hardik had other plans as he used the pitch well and used the short ball to perfection.

A slower, short, ball on the leg stump, Pant tried to work it on the leg side but the ball flew off the leading edge. Substitute fielder Corbin Bosch coming in from mid off, dives forward and grabs a one-handed take to dismiss Pant for yet another low score.

Naman Dhir

LSG were looking to up the ante in the final few overs but Trent Boult struck in the 19th over to remove Abdul Samad for just four with Naman Dhir completing a good catch at mid wicket.

In the final over, David Miller hit a six and a four off Hardik Pandya's bowling to bring up LSG's 200.

Hardik struck next ball as Miller went for the pull, didn't get enough on it and Dhir took a good catch at mid wicket to end the South African veteran's 17-ball 30 run cameo.

Abdul Samad

IMAGE: Abdul Samad took a good catch running in to send back Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Surykumar Yadav was going at a good pace and kept MI in the chase all through.

Even though the required run rate hovered over 9 and 10 runs an over, MI knew they had a chance with Surya in the middle.

But Avesh Khan extinguished those hopes when the first ball he bowled of the 17th over was a slower, short ball pitching outside off. Surya attempted an audacious scoop, but he wasn't in control of the shot and Samad took a nice catch at square leg, running in from the deep.

Surya was dismissed for 67 and MI's chances only got harder from there on and they eventually fell short by 12 runs.