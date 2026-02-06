How one message triggered Sooryavanshi's 175 rampage

Discover the secrets behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive U-19 World Cup century as his coach, Manish Ojha, reveals the training techniques and mindset that propelled the young cricketer to success.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazed away to the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

Just after India won their U-19 World Cup semi-final against Afghanistan, Manish Ojha sent a whatsapp message to his favourite ward Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It was a complaint of sorts.

"After he scored 68 against Afghanistan, I sent him a Whatsapp message and told him 'Yeh pahla tournament hoga jis mein tumhara ek bhi century nahi hoga. Ek baar final mein set ho gaye, toh chhod ke mat aana (This will be the first tournament where you might end up without a century. If you manage to stay in final, continue and get a big one)," a beaming Ojha told PTI after Sooryavanshi scripted history by smashing 15 fours and 15 sixes against England in Harare on Friday.

With those hits, Sooryavanshi blazed away to the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 World Cup, racing to the landmark in just 55 balls. He ultimately ended with 175 off 80 deliveries.

Ojha's message to the 14-year-old was not just a reminder to hit a big knock but also meant to point out a slight technical flaw that was becoming a hindrance in touching three-figure scores.

"He was having problems with a pull shot, so I briefly discussed technical aspects."

Technical Adjustments for Success

So what exactly did he tell him?

"His head was tilting backwards and the back-knee was collapsing a bit. When the short balls were being bowled on the bodyline, they could be pulled easily towards square leg or fine leg."

"But from the same body position, when those short balls were being pitched on the off-stump, he was top-edging them. I told him if you are playing the deliveries on the body with that head and feet alignment, it is fine."

"But if you want to pull from outside off-stump, the head should be upright or slightly towards the ball so that you get full arm extension to pack power in your shots."

Shielding from the Glitz and Glamour

Sooryavanshi is not even 15 and he already has four hundreds at the senior level -- three in T20s including one IPL ton and one Vijay Hazare trophy knock.

How is he being shielded from the glitz and glamour that come with the territory of being a 'Boy Wonder'.

"He is a little kid and still very, very unaware about worldly things. One good thing was after last year's IPL, there has been so much cricket that he didn't have any chance to look right or left.

"He went on U-19 tours of England and Australia, played Rising Stars Asia Cup, played U-19 Asia Cup, in between played Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy."

"He has hardly spent a week in Samastipur with his parents. I got to meet him when he played Bihar's home game in Patna," Ojha cited his student's packed schedule.

Consistency and Maturity

The coach believes the consistency in his batting has been a revelation even for him.

"I don't think a lot has changed in terms of style but in the last one year, if you track his white ball scores across tournaments, you will see he is making big hundreds. His top score in domestic T20s is 144 and in List A, it is 190. Today he scored 175."

"In Rising Stars, he scored a big ton. This is consistency. Three fifties and now 175 in a match that matters. The qualitative maturity has increased in quick time. If he is set, he doesn't let go easily."

"...the intensity and attacking intent has increased. Obviously he has played international bowlers in IPL and senior bowlers in Ranji, SMAT and Vijay Hazare Trophy but if you look at the final of a World Cup, you know the pressure of expectations. In fact, we feel more pressure than Vaibhav," Ojha laughed.

Special Talent

During the last Asia Cup, Sooryavanshi had momentarily lost his cool after getting out against Pakistan but Ojha said that no one "scolded him".

"You don't need to scold a kid who is a special talent. Vaibhav is a special talent because of his power to grasp technical knowledge quicker compared to others.

"He is perhaps the only one among my hundreds of students over the years, who has not been scolded. If I told him to do something once, he would do it twice."

But amid all the hype, neither Ojha nor Sooryavanshi's parents forget that he is still a kid who has just hit early teens.

"There were SMAT matches in Kolkata and VHT in Ranchi during domestic season where his family travelled and I also accompanied them. We try to ensure that he doesn't feel homesick. Whenever there are games in India, the parents try to be around. He feels happy.

"At the end of the day, he is a 14 year-old. Akhir baccha hi toh hai (He is a kid after all)."