Home  » Cricket » 'Very, very special' Sooryavanshi rewrites U19 World Cup history

'Very, very special' Sooryavanshi rewrites U19 World Cup history

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 06, 2026 17:35 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy, stunned the U19 World Cup with a record-breaking century, leaving cricket legends and fans in awe of his fearless performance.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unforgettable 175. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 14-year-old, scored a breathtaking 55-ball century in the U19 World Cup final.
  • Sooryavanshi's innings of 175 off 80 balls included 15 fours and 15 sixes, dominating the game.
  • Cricket legends like Michael Vaughan and Harsha Bhogle praised Sooryavanshi's incredible performance.
  • Sooryavanshi's fearless and dominant performance left fans and opponents in awe.

In a high-pressure U19 World Cup final against England, the 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced something truly special, smashing a breathtaking 55-ball century-- the second-fastest in the tournament’s history.

But it wasn’t just about the numbers.

 

It was the fearlessness. The freedom. The way he walked out like he belonged on the biggest stage.

By the time he was dismissed in the 26th over, he had carved out a stunning 175 off just 80 balls, packed with 15 fours and 15 sixes -- an innings that left the fielders chasing shadows.

It felt bigger than a knock. It felt like a moment. The cricket world quickly joined in.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

 

“This really is very, very special,” wrote England great Michael Vaughan.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

 

Harsha Bhogle captured the disbelief best, “What I saw today was scarcely believable. This kid -- and he is a kid -- is simply incredible.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

