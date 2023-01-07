Chetan Sharma retained as chairman of selectors

IMAGE: Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma was named as the chairman of the new selection panel. Photograph: BCCI

Chetan Sharma was on Saturday retained as the chairman of the senior selection committee, the BCCI announced.

Former India opener Shiv Sundar Das, along with former pacers Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee and Sridharan Sharath were named in the new selection panel.

The previous selection committee was sacked after India's ouster from the T20 World Cup, after losing to India in the semi-finals.



"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," BCCI said in a media release.



"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee.



1) Chetan Sharma

2) Shiv Sundar Das

3) Subroto Banerjee

4) Salil Ankola

5) Sridharan Sharath



The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee," it added.



