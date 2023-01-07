News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chetan Sharma retained as chairman of selectors

Chetan Sharma retained as chairman of selectors

Last updated on: January 07, 2023 16:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma was named as the chairman of the new selection panel. Photograph: BCCI

Chetan Sharma was on Saturday retained as the chairman of the senior selection committee, the BCCI announced.

 

Former India opener Shiv Sundar Das, along with former pacers Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee and Sridharan Sharath were named in the new selection panel.

The previous selection committee was sacked after India's ouster from the T20 World Cup, after losing to India in the semi-finals.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," BCCI said in a media release.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee.

1)     Chetan Sharma
2)     Shiv Sundar Das
3)     Subroto Banerjee
4)     Salil Ankola
5)     Sridharan Sharath

The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee," it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid says India rebuilding for 2024 T20 World Cup
Dravid says India rebuilding for 2024 T20 World Cup
Why Rahul May Miss New Zealand Series
Why Rahul May Miss New Zealand Series
Axar's batting has come on in leaps and bounds: Dravid
Axar's batting has come on in leaps and bounds: Dravid
Consumption, infra investments show recovery
Consumption, infra investments show recovery
Punjab minister quits months after graft allegations
Punjab minister quits months after graft allegations
Delhi car drag victim's friend was arrested in 2020
Delhi car drag victim's friend was arrested in 2020
CM visits 'sinking' Joshimath as evacuation begins
CM visits 'sinking' Joshimath as evacuation begins

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

SEE: Shastri: What Makes Mumbai Special

SEE: Shastri: What Makes Mumbai Special

Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear

Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances