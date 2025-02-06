HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What REALLY happened to Kohli before the ODI...

February 06, 2025

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's absence from the Nagpur opener due to right knee swelling disappointed fans. Photograph: BCCI

India received a boost with Shubman Gill's assurance that Virat Kohli will be fit for the second ODI in Cuttack.

 

Kohli's absence from the Nagpur opener due to right knee swelling disappointed fans, but Gill reassured everyone that the injury is minor.

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry. He will definitely be fit for the next game," Gill said after India's four-wicket victory.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Before the match, Virat Kohli’s right knee was seen heavily strapped. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli underwent a late fitness test before the Nagpur match but was ultimately ruled out.

Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped into the lineup, while Gill moved up to bat at No. 3 as India secured a comfortable four-wicket victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

