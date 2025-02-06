HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rohit's Horror Run Continues!

Rohit's Horror Run Continues!

By HARISH KOTIAN
February 06, 2025 18:35 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 2 in the first One-Day International against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Photograph: BCCI
 

There seems to be no end in sight for Rohit Sharma's misery.

The India captain suffered another failure with the bat as he was dismissed for just 2 in the first One-Day International against England in Nagpur on Thursday.

Rohit miscued the flick shot off pacer Saqib Mahmood as he skied it high on the leg side, with Liam Livingstone completing a simple catch at mid-on, in the sixth over.

It continues Rohit's horror run with the bat in the last few months.

The last time he went past the 50-run mark was five months ago, when he scored 52 against New Zealand during the Bengaluru Test in October.

He has managed just 70 runs in 10 innings in international cricket, including nine in Tests and one in ODIs.

Rohit's scores since the Pune Test in October:

  • 0 and 8 vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Pune
  • 18 and 11 vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Mumbai
  • 3 and 6 vs Australia, 2nd Test, Adelaide
  • 10 vs Australia, 3rd Test, Brisbane
  • 3 and 9 vs Australia, 4th Test, Melbourne
  • 2 vs England, 1st ODI, Nagpur

He also failed to rediscover his batting form during the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, as he was dismissed for just 3 and 28, while in the practice match against Australian PM's XI in Canberra in November, he managed just three.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

