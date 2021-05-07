'Surprising how Saha got infected with COVID'

May 07, 2021 19:22 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Board of Control of Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly opened up on the suspension of the Indian Premier League 2021, saying it is difficult to say how the novel coronavirus breached the secure IPL bio bubble.

Ganguly also revealed that they initially got a report which stated that there was no bubble breach.

'How it happened is very difficult to say. How so many people are getting (infected) in the country is also very difficult to say,' Ganguly was quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shreevats Goswami expressed identical sentiments.

Goswami is confident that none of the SRH players or support staff breached any protocol related to the IPL bio-bubble, which is why the wicketkeeper batsman is all the more perplexed knowing his team-mate Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19.

Saha, along with Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra returned positive tests, and it was after these two players contracted the virus that the BCCI took the decision to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely in wake of a rise in the number of cases in the bio-bubble.

Although Goswami isn't sure how or where the virus entered in the team, he is certain it wasn't due to any breach from any of the players.

'I think everything started going in a different direction once we travelled to Delhi. I'm pretty confident that none of our team members or our staff breached any protocols of the bubble. I can't really give any guarantee where it came from, but from our point and the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise's side, I don't think we breached any protocols,' Goswami told Cricket.com.

It all started with two players from Kolkata Knight Riders -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- who tested positive.

Then Chennai Super Kings Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus driver tested COVID positive as well.

SRH played CSK in Delhi on April 28.

'I can't really confirm how that happened. It could have happened with him getting it through CSK players, but again, I'm assuming it,' Goswami said.

'There's no certainty to that. It's quite surprising that if he got it, how come none of us who were in close contact with him got it,' he added.

'It's just very surprising that the virus can breach its own protocol and enter a bubble.'