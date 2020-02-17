News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What playing for India means for this young pacer

What playing for India means for this young pacer

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 17, 2020 17:47 IST

Navdeep Saini

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini celebrates dismissing Nicholas Pooran during the 1st T20 International against the West Indies at Central Broward Regional Park, in Lauderhill, Florida, in August 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini said representing India was a life-changing moment for him and he will look to continue his dream of playing at the highest level after getting a maiden Test call-up for the two-match series against New Zealand.

 

The 27-year-old, who has claimed 18 wickets in the limited-over matches he has played so far, was included in India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand.

"I am happy with whatever level I have been able to reach. It's everyone's dream to reach this level. It was my dream as well, which has now been fulfilled. I want to carry this further," Saini told senior pacer Mohammed Shami in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

"When I was selected for the Indian team, it was like a dream come true for me. I started playing at a local level, and then I moved on to Ranji (trophy). From there, to become a part of the Indian national team, it was a life-changing moment for me."

Asked how he is helping budding cricketers, Saini, who made his India debut during the T20I series against the West Indies last year, said: "I help all the budding cricketers in the academy. I have helped a few kids with cricket equipment, spikes, or financial aid. I have seen how important all of these things are for a young cricketer."

The first Test against New Zealand begins in Wellington on February 21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
