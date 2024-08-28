CSK Teases Fans With Jadeja-Dhoni Image

Photograph: CSK/X

Chennai Super Kings posted a playful image featuring Ravindra Jadeja and M S Dhoni.

The edited picture, posted on CSK's official channels, shows Jadeja taking a selfie with Dhoni in the background.

The caption playfully suggests, 'Imagine Thala & Thalapathy in this field together!' -- a nod to the iconic duo's immense popularity.

The original selfie was shared by Jadeja on his Instagram account on August 25. However, the edited version, placing Dhoni in the frame, quickly captivated CSK fans.

Fans began sharing and commenting on the picture, with many expressing their enthusiasm for the possibility of seeing the CSK legends together on the field once again.