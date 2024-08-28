News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK Teases Fans With Jadeja-Dhoni Image

CSK Teases Fans With Jadeja-Dhoni Image

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 28, 2024 09:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: CSK/X
 

Chennai Super Kings posted a playful image featuring Ravindra Jadeja and M S Dhoni.

The edited picture, posted on CSK's official channels, shows Jadeja taking a selfie with Dhoni in the background.

The caption playfully suggests, 'Imagine Thala & Thalapathy in this field together!' -- a nod to the iconic duo's immense popularity.

The original selfie was shared by Jadeja on his Instagram account on August 25. However, the edited version, placing Dhoni in the frame, quickly captivated CSK fans.

Fans began sharing and commenting on the picture, with many expressing their enthusiasm for the possibility of seeing the CSK legends together on the field once again.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Stone replaces Wood in England team for 2nd Test vs SL
Stone replaces Wood in England team for 2nd Test vs SL
'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'
'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'
SKY Eyes A Test Spot
SKY Eyes A Test Spot
'Why Is Modi Not Sacking Biren Singh?'
'Why Is Modi Not Sacking Biren Singh?'
Meet Angad's Wonderwoman
Meet Angad's Wonderwoman
Yogi govt renames 8 railway stations in Lucknow
Yogi govt renames 8 railway stations in Lucknow
PIX: Naomi Osaka thrills with frills at US Open
PIX: Naomi Osaka thrills with frills at US Open

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Guess Who Came To See Dahi Handi

Guess Who Came To See Dahi Handi

Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman

Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances