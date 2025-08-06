HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'What makes Siraj so special is...'

'What makes Siraj so special is...'

August 06, 2025 18:13 IST

"He's matured into a genuine match-winner for India, and it's always a challenge for batters facing him."

Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj played all five Tests against England, sending down 185.3 overs -- the highest by any bowler in the series. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali feels India pacer Mohammed Siraj's big heart and his steadfast refusal to back down in the face of adversity sets him apart from the rest and makes him a difficult proposition for any batter.

With 23 scalps to his name, Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded Test tour of England, playing a key role in India holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw in an intensely fought five-match series.

 

"Siraj has been outstanding in the England series. The energy, aggression, and consistency he brings with the ball is world-class. He's matured into a genuine match-winner for India, and it's always a challenge for batters facing him," said Moeen in a release from GFS Developments.

"What impresses me most is his ability to control the ball. He's got a big heart and never backs down - that's what makes him so special. Credit to him for the impact he's making," he added.

Siraj played all five Tests against England and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

