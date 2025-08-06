HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Siraj soars to career-best ICC ranking

Siraj soars to career-best ICC ranking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 14:32 IST

x

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates. Photograph: Paul Childs/X

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has attained a career-best 15th position in the latest ICC Test rankings following his match-winning performance in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.

Siraj jumped 12 spots following his nine wickets in the match, including a five-for, as India defeated the hosts by six runs in a thriller to draw the series 2-2.

With England requiring 35 runs on the last day with four wickets in hand, a charged up Siraj, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', accounted for three batters including the last dismissal of Gus Atkinson, to earn India a remarkable win.

Siraj's best ICC ranking so far had been a 16th position that he reached in January last year.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who played three Tests to manage his workload, continues to lead the charts with 889 points.

Prasidh Krishna also attained a career-best 59th position after he along with Siraj became only the second India pair to take four or more wickets each in both innings of a Test, a feat earlier accomplished by spinners Bishan Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna against Australia in Delhi in 1969.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to the top-5 in the Test batting rankings following his second century in the series at The Oval.

Jaiswal rose three spots and is on 792 points, while the only other India batter in the top-10 is Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one spot to eighth as he could not play the fifth Test due to a foot injury.

Charismatic England batter Joe Root has firmed up his position at the top with his third century in as many matches, while Harry Brook's 98-ball 111 has helped him claw back to second position.

In the bowling department, England fast bowlers Atkinson and Josh Tongue have also attained career-best positions after finishing with eight wickets each in the match. Atkinson is in the top-10 for the first time, while Tongue is up 14 places to 46th.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's Test Future: 5 Big Questions
India's Test Future: 5 Big Questions
K L Rahul Returns To Dad Duties
K L Rahul Returns To Dad Duties
'India won with clarity, identity, purpose'
'India won with clarity, identity, purpose'
Ashwin slams Stokes: 'Karma hit instantly'
Ashwin slams Stokes: 'Karma hit instantly'
'Manage Siraj like Bumrah or ...'
'Manage Siraj like Bumrah or ...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Employees Shrink At PSU Banks

webstory image 2

Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World

webstory image 3

Vivo Y400 5G Lands In India With 32 MP Selfie Power

VIDEOS

SEE: PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path1:21

SEE: PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: CM Dhami Takes Stock Of The Situation3:54

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: CM Dhami Takes Stock Of The Situation

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD