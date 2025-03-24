What makes Kishan truly special

'Felt MI lost twice today'

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 106 for SunRisers Hyderabad in their campaign opener on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh became a 'fan' of Ishan Kishan after witnessing his explosive batting display against Rajasthan Royals in Sunrisers Hyderabad's den in their campaign opener.

Kishan scored a century at a strike rate of 225.53. The left-hander played an unbeaten knock of 106 runs off just 47 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and six maximums.

SRH stayed true to their destructive nature and decimated Rajasthan Royals on Hyderabad's batting paradise.

After Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head set the tempo with a belligerent start, Kishan came in to enchant the spectators with his all-out attacking approach. He got off the mark with a boundary off an outside edge but found the middle of the bat on the next ball and never looked back.

He pulled out a wide array of shots laced with raw power and raced to fifty in 25 balls. Then, he peeled off his maiden IPL ton just 20 deliveries later.

He briefly switched off his turbo mode and broke into a sprint to celebrate his special moment. Kishan remained unbeaten at 106 as Sunrisers roared to a mammoth total of 286/6, the second-highest in the tournament's history.

Harbhajan felt that Mumbai Indians, who lost their campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings later on Sunday, had missed a trick by letting the 26-year-old southpaw go.

'I felt MI lost twice today. They lost their game, and the player (Ishan) they left played a sensational knock for SRH,' Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

'This team is the most dangerous. Ishan made a comeback and showed everyone his true capability. He made me his fan,' he added.

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded Kishan for his exceptional batting performance.

'It was a blitzkrieg! He absolutely decimated the opposition, pummelling them into submission. The greatest asset a batsman can have in T20 cricket is the ability to instil fear in the opposition. That's what Sachin and Sehwag did. Somewhere down the line, Dhoni does it too,' Sidhu told JioHostar.

'When a batter dominates like that, the opposition is left helpless, just watching. Ishan Kishan's brilliance lies in how early he meets the ball, combined with his magical wrists. If you observe players like Virat Kohli, you'll notice how the bottom hand plays a crucial role.'

'Great players always have that fluid motion. Virat's bottom hand comes into play from a different angle, and Kishan has mastered that technique, too, including the scoop shot. But what makes Ishan Kishan truly special isn't just his skill -- it's his attitude. The energy he exudes, his body language, and his confidence make all the difference.

'His attitude is electrifying and intimidates the opposition. He brings that 'I'm coming for you' approach, and that, to me, is truly special. I was deeply disappointed to see him injured after the game. I just hope he recovers quickly, sees the invisible, and conquers the impossible. I hope he stays strong and continues to shine in this tournament,' Sidhu added.

In 193 T20Is, Kishan has made 5,022 runs in 193 matches and 185 innings, with four centuries, 28 fifties, and the best score of 113*. His runs have come at an average of 29.02 and a strike rate above 134.