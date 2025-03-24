CSK Vs MI: Who Bowled Best?

The opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians was a close contest in Chennai on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Here are how the bowlers fared on a wicket that was gripping and not easy for batters.

Khaleel Ahmed

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed celebrates taking Rohit Sharma's wicket. Photograph: IPL/X

The left-arm pacer gave testament of why he is such a trusted bowler.

CSK got the breakthrough early, taking out Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck. In his next over Ahmed saw the back of Ryan Rickelton who tried to play a cross-batted cut short only to chop it onto his stumps.

Ahmed put CSK on the front foot with those two big wickets. Rickelton was looking in good touch with his straight bat shots to the boundary in the previous over.

He picked up a third wicket in the 19th over when he had Trent Boult caught out for 1.

Ahmed bowled some loose balls in his spell but looked in good. The 27 year old's wicket-taking ability in the Powerplay is well documented even if underplayed.

His haul of 3 for 29 is the fourth best for a CSK bowler on debut.

Noor Ahmad

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad's 4 for 18 is the best figures by a CSK bowler on debut. Photograph: IPL/X

Making his CSK debut, Ahmad was just spectacular.

The Afghanistan left-arm spinner, bought for Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) at the mega auction, proved he is worth the investment with a superb 4 for 18 in the season opener.

In his four over spell he didn't concede a single boundary and bowled at an economy of 4.5.

Noor got the much-needed wicket in his second spell after Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma putting on a 51 run stand.

He started off with removing the Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper -- Suryakumar took a big stride trying to play inside out but was in done in by the googly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's golden hands did the rest.

In his next over he had MI debutant Robin Minz caught at long off and trapped Tilak Varma out leg before for 31.

Three overs later, the wrist spinner returned to pick his fourth wicket, having Naman Dhir bowled around his legs.

Dhir, deceived by the wrong one, tried to sweep only to play it on to his leg stump.

None of his four wickets were a fluke, he created those with his skill and tact. He bowled a tight line and his attacking mindset was for all to see. He didn't allow the batters to settle at all.

Vignesh Puthur

IMAGE: Vignesh Puthur celebrates with Suryakumar Yadav on dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: IPL/X

Puthur has not yet represented Kerala at the senior level and MI scouts have to be credited for finding this gem of a cricketer.

The left-arm spinner came in as an Impact Sub for Rohit Sharma. He kept his calm when when CSK were seeming to run away with the match.

The 23 year old put the brakes on CSK's scoring rate when he first took out CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 8th over. Gaikwad miscued a lofted shot attempted off a full ball only to find the fielder.

An over later, Puthur bowled another full ball that Shivam Dube tried to go after, only to be caught in the deep. He then got his third wicket when he had Deepak Hooda fluffing the slog sweep, only to top edge it to deep square leg.

The left arm wrist spinner showed no signs of nerves in his spell, he looked very composed. He was clobbered for a couple of big ones in the end but finished with 3 for 32 in his four overs.

At the end of the match he got a pat of appreciation from Mahendra Singh Dhoni.