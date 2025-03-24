CSK Vs MI: Who Fielded Best? Vote!

Chennai Super Kings' opener against Mumbai Indians didn't exactly have fireworks but the crowds got at least one thing they came for.

The crowds at Chepauk expected abracadabra from their beloved Thala and they got it with lightning magic with his gloves.

Highlights from Sunday's game....

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni stumps Surya Kumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

'M S Dhoni's stumping was electrifying, out of this world,' Noor Ahmed defined Thala's effort behind the stumps at the post-match presentation.

That moment of magic took place in the 11th over when Suryakumar Yadav, deceived by the googly went for an inside out shot, missed it completely. Dhoni collected the ball and broke the stumps in a flash to have him stumped.

Dhoni's reflexes at 43 years are top notch as that stumping was completed at .12th of a second.

Shivam Dube

With the score still on 0, Rohit Sharma looked a little tentative in the first two balls he faced Khaleel Ahmed.

Khaleel bowled an inswinger to Rohit who flicked it straight to Shivam Dube at mid-wicket.

The catch was a simple one but had Dube spilled it, Rohit would have made them pay.

Satyanarayana Raju

IMAGE: Satyanarayana Raju takes a diving catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda. Photograph: BCCI

The Hyderabadi debutant linked with fellow debutant Vignesh Puthur to conjure up the dismissal.

In the 12th over, Deepak Hooda swept the ball hard as he attempted a slog, the ball took the bottom edge and flew towards deep square leg where the ball was dipping on the fielder but Raju did well to dive full length and complete a spectacular catch inches off the ground.

Tilak Varma

Vignesh Puthur took three wickets on his IPL debut to put the brakes on CSK's scoring.

One of his prized wickets was the clean hitting Shivam Dube.

Dube began his innings with singles and twos. And an over after settling in, he smashed Will Jacks for a six.

Dube was looking to step on the pedal the next over and he attempted to go big against the full ball only to mis-hit. Tilak Varma, right at the edge of the boundary, did well to hold on to the ball while maintaining his balance and completing a clean catch to send Dube packing.