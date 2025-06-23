What makes June 23 so special for Rohit Sharma?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma’s 18-year journey is a story of resilience, reinvention, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Eighteen years ago, a soft-spoken 20-year-old from Mumbai walked into international cricket with little fanfare.

Today, Rohit Sharma stands as one of the sport’s most iconic figures — a record-breaking opener, a World Cup-winning captain, and the calm force behind some of India’s greatest modern triumphs.

Sharing his gratitude on Instagram, Rohit posted, ‘Forever grateful, 23.06.07.’

Since that quiet debut, ‘The Hitman’ has grown into one of the most dominant openers in the game, a tactical genius with a trophy cabinet that few can rival, and a leader known for his calm, composed presence on the field.

As India’s skipper, Rohit led the team to the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup final in 2023, falling just short on both occasions. But redemption followed in style: he captained India to their first T20 World Cup title in 13 years in 2024, and then added the Champions Trophy in 2025 to seal his legacy as one of India’s most successful white-ball captains.

Across all formats, Rohit has racked up 19,700 runs in 499 matches—and counting.

From a promising youngster to an era-defining legend, Rohit Sharma’s 18-year journey is a story of resilience, reinvention, and relentless pursuit of excellence.