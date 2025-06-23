'He threw the ball in anger' : Pant faces ICC heat

IMAGE: Screen grab of Rishabh Pant hurling the ball away in visible anger.

A moment of frustration could cost Rishabh Pant dearly.

The Indian star is under the ICC’s scanner after clashing with umpire Paul Reiffel during a tense third day at Headingley on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 63rd over of England’s innings when Pant demanded a ball change, claiming the red cherry had gone out of shape. However, Reiffel, after conducting the standard gauge test, ruled that the ball was still within regulations and refused the change.

Frustrated, Pant hurled the ball away in visible anger — a reaction that may now land him in trouble.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, on commentary at the time, shed light on Pant’s mindset, ‘When you want to change the ball repeatedly, it's a sign nothing’s happening. That was just frustration from Pant,’ he said.

Former England opener Mark Butcher, however, was unimpressed, ‘I'm not sure that was necessary. Pant’s a showman, sure, but I don’t think Paul Reiffel appreciated that reaction,’ he remarked.

Pant’s actions may have breached two specific ICC Code of Conduct articles:

Article 2.8: Dissent at an umpire’s decision, including excessive disappointment and prolonged discussion, classified as a Level 1 or Level 2 offense.

Article 2.9: Throwing the ball inappropriately or dangerously at a person, also a Level 1 or 2 offense.

While no official sanction has been announced yet, match referee Richie Richardson is expected to take a call at the end of the Test.