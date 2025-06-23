Some said I will be finished in 8 months: Bumrah blasts critics

'Even now people say he will be finished, he is gone. Let them say, I will do my work.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah picked up 5/83 on Day 3 of the Leeds Test against England -- his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI

His critics expected him to go from 'boom' to bust in eight to 10 months due to his unconventional injury-prone bowling action but it is his self belief that has allowed India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to complete almost a decade in international cricket.

Having taken his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests, Bumrah spoke about his secret recipe for success.

Asked if he feels bad when people write his epitaph after every major injury, Bumrah replied: "People had said it all these years, some said, (I will play only) eight months, some said 10 months, but now I have played 10 years of international cricket, 12-13 years of IPL.

"Even now people say (after every injury), he will be finished, he is gone. Let them say, I will do my work. Every four months these things will crop up, but as long as Almighty wants, I will play.

"I prepare my best, and then will leave it to God as to how much more blessings he will bestow upon me."

He said that he is not here to change people's perceptions.

"What people write is beyond my control and I can't advise people on what to write about me. My name in headline gets viewership but I'm not bothered about that," Bumrah, who took 5 for 83 in England's first innings, said.

According to him, the Headingley wicket is good for batting as of now, but it might crack up a bit in the remaining days.

"At this moment its a pretty good wicket to bat on. It is a little bit two paced, but no big demons in wicket. Due to weather, new ball will swing but that is what you expect in Test cricket. We would like to get a big total and get that cushion."