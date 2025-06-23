'He's like Pant': Pujara's bold take on Brook

IMAGE: Harry Brook’s 99 sparks Rishabh Pant comparison. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Cheteshwar Pujara drew a striking comparison between Harry Brook and Rishabh Pant after watching the English batter’s counter-attacking 99 on Day 3 at Headingley, praising Brook’s fearless approach and maturity with the bat.

Pujara believes there are ‘shades of Rishabh Pant’ in the young English batter, who took the attack to the Indian bowlers with remarkable flair.

Brook led England's fightback with an aggressive knock, taking them close to India’s lead. Though he fell one short of a well-deserved century — dismissed for 99 by Prasidh Krishna — his innings left a lasting impression.

Speaking to the Sony Sports Network after the day’s play, Pujara reflected on Brook’s evolution as a cricketer, recalling their shared stint with Yorkshire in the English county circuit.

"I've seen his journey when I was playing for Yorkshire, he made his first-class debut. So since then he has matured and he's playing and he's leading in the white circuit for the England team, so he knows, understands his responsibility and the kind of shots he played today—I mean, not many players can do that," Pujara said.

The Indian Test specialist went on to draw parallels between Brook and India’s own dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant. Pujara pointed out that while the two have different techniques, their fearless approach and ability to disrupt bowlers make them equally dangerous.

"I can see a little bit of Rishabh Pant in him because he's stepping down, although both have different approach, but both of them are fearless. Both of them are trying to disrupt bowler's length, and they are trying to put pressure on back on the bowlers and that's why that's the key, because whenever the team is in trouble," he observed.

Pujara also highlighted the impact a high-tempo player like Brook can have on the opposition, especially with his ability to shift the game rapidly in England’s favour.

"Those are the guys who put pressure back on the bowlers and take the game away from you very quickly. Harry Brook is one of them who bats very quickly. His strike rate is always on the higher side, which is always difficult for the opposition team," he added.

Brook’s 99 may have fallen just short of a personal milestone, but in Pujara’s eyes, it was further proof of the young Englishman’s growing stature — and his knack for changing the game, much like Rishabh Pant has done for India.