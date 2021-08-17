What Lord's win means for Team India

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates winning the second Test against England at Lord's, August 16, 2021. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/Twitter

It was a performance to remember for the ages by the Indian team as they thrashed England by 151 runs on a gripping final day of the second Test at Lord's on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Captain Virat Kohli hailed his team's gutsy showing on Twitter while Head Coach Ravi Shastri thanked the players for helping him complete a double of winning at Lord's -- as a player and as a coach.

A look at what the Lord's win meant for the Indian players:

Virat Kohli: What a game of cricket. Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys.

Ravi Shastri: To win at @HomeOfCricket as a player and coach is something very special. Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment.

Mohammad Shami: When you work hard results show on the field. A proud moment for me personally to deliver with the bat for India. Loved my partnership with Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah: Can't put into words the feelings that we're going through after that win! So proud of the whole team.

Mohammed Siraj: MAGIC is believing in yourself. If you can make that happen, you can make anything happen What a win, total team effort #miyamagic.

Rohit Sharma: Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible.

K L Rahul: A win for the ages.

Cheteshwar Pujara: Super team effort and a memorable victory! Nothing better than the ebbs and flows of test cricket.

Rishabh Pant: We were hungry, had desire and we showed it! Everyone turned up and we leave Lord's with a win that we won't forget soon. We take this momentum and move on.

Ishant Sharma: Full efforts is full victory! Well done boys!!! This one’s for #India from #TeamIndia!! #INDvENG Jai hind!!

Ravindrasinh Jadeja: A memorable game, a terrific fighting spirit on display. Great win for us as a team at the #homeofcricket Let's carry on the momentum.

Ravichandran Ashwin: What a test match!! 2 days on the bounce now!! #INDvENG Top team effort and well done to all the boys.