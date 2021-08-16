PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 5

Images from Day 5 in the second Test between England and India, at Lord's, on Monday.

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Shami is all smiles as he celebrates scoring 50 during Day 5 of the second Test against England, at Lord's Cricket Ground, on Monday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Mohammed Shami scored the most important half-century of his career, and Jasprit Bumrah showed tremendous application, to guide India to 286 for 8 in the second innings as England's chances of winning the second Test dwindled by lunch, at Lord’s, on Monday.

Shami, who hit a towering six off Moeen Ali to complete his second Test fifty, was batting on 52 off 67 balls at the break.

With an overall lead of 259 runs ,and a maximum 64 overs left in the game, he may have given India an outside chance of even winning the Test.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah hits a short delivery from Mark Wood to the boundary. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Shami and Bumrah (batting 30 off 58 balls) not only added 77 invaluable runs for the ninth wicket, but also consumed enough overs to take one session virtually out of the equation and keep the visitors in the game after Rishabh Pant's (22) early dismissal.

This was India's highest ninth-wicket stand in a Test in England.

Ishant Sharma (16) also made a nice little contribution, as the tail-enders accumulated 98 runs, something India missed before the start of the series.

IMAGE: England pacer Ollie Robinson celebrates after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

At the start of the fifth day, Pant once again charged down the track to smash James Anderson (25-6-49-0) through the covers, but Ollie Robinson (16-6-41-2) bowled a beautifully delivery that moved late and induced an outside edge into the England keeper's gloves.

Ishant got a streaky boundary off Anderson but Robinson's knuckle ball trapped him plumb in-front. At 209 for 8 Bumrah joined Shami. Once the No. 9 and 10 were at the crease, England captain Joe Root spread the field, anticipating a lot of aerial shots from the duo. To his surprise, and that of his own dressing room, though, both batsmen were ready to put their heads down and play proper cricketing shots.

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson successfully appeals for the wicket of Ishant Sharma. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

With Mark Wood bowling with a deep point and deep mid-wicket, the singles came easily as both showed copybook forward defence to Moeen, who troubled the Indian top-order.

They were peppered with a few short deliveries and Bumrah was hit on the helmet by Wood, but he manfully carried on, concentrating even more.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah exchanges words with England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Their 50-run stand was applauded generously by the Lord's crowd, mostly Indians, but it was their dressing room that gave them a standing ovation.

Shami flicked Anderson for a boundary and also hit a picturesque cover-drive off Moeen. If that wasn't enough, he also lofted Moeen (26-1-84-2) over mid-on for a boundary.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler watches as Mohammed Shami drives. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Once they had added 30-odd runs, Root understood that the aerial shot strategy had backfired and got back to the traditional two-slip and gully field.

But, by then, Bumrah's defence and Shami's attack had England frustrated, leading to some on-field altercations between the two Indians and rival skipper Root and his premier pacer Anderson.