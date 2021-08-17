'Fantastic win... What character and guts from the team'

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates with teammate KL Rahul after taking the wicket of Haseeb Hameed on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's on Monday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India's pacers stole the show on the fifth and final day in a superb 151-run victory over England in the second Test, at Lord's, on Monday.

Set 272 for victory, England were shot out for 120 in their second innings, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4/32 and Jasprit Bumrah 3/33.

Jasprit had in the company of Mohammed Shami turned the match on its head with an unbroken stand of 89 runs for the ninth wicket.



Shami stroked a brilliant 56 not out, while Bumrah chipped with in 34 to help India declare their second innings on 298/8.



BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was among the first one to hail Kohli and his boys for the magnificent showing at Lord's



"Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close.. @bcci @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv," he tweeted.

"That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played!," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.



Former opener Virender Sehwag hailed at how the Indians managed to turn around their fortunes in the Test.



"From At beginning of the day, " bacha paayenge kya",to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne.. And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian's #LordsTest," tweeted Sehwag.



"Great win boys ! Our bowlers bowled their hearts out !! Game changing moment @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 partnership! @mdsirajofficial amazing spell ! Enjoy the moment lads #IndvsEng," said Yuvraj Singh on Twitter.



"Teamwork, spirit, character and intent. It has taken all that and much more behind this very special win at @HomeOfCricket. What an outstanding effort to pull off a win in the final hour after 5 days of riveting cricket. @Jaspritbumrah93 @mdsirajofficial @MdShami11 @klrahul11," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Twitter.