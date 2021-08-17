Siraj Breaks Kapil's Lord's Record

Rajneesh Gupta lists the numbers from the fascinating final day of the Lord's Test.

IMAGE: Mohammad Siraj bowls Jimmy Anderson and India have won an incredible victory at Lord's, August 16, 2021. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

89 Runs added by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for the ninth wicket without being separated -- India's highest ninth wicket partnership in England, beating the 66-run partnership between Kapil Dev and Madan Lal also at Lord's in 1982.

The 89-run partnership between Shami and Bumrah is also India's highest involving number 9 and 10 batsmen in a Test outside India. Kiran More and Venkatapathy Raju had added 77 runs against Australia at Melbourne in 1991-1992.

8 Number of times India have dismissed both openers for a duck in the same innings. This was the first such instance when India inflicted this fate on England openers.

Both openers getting out for a duck vs India

Players For Venue Season John Holt-Conrad Hunte West Indies Kanpur 1958-1959 Alvin Greenidge-Basil Williams West Indies Mumbai 1978-1979 Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes West Indies Port-of-Spain 1982-1983 Grant Flower-Gavin Rennie Zimbabwe Delhi 2000-2001 Tamim Iqbal-Imrul Kayes Bangladesh Mirpur 2009-2010 Dimuth Karunaratne-Kaushal Silva Sri Lanka Galle 2015 Kraigg Brathwaite-Kieran Powell West Indies Hyderabad 2018-2019 Rory Burns-Dom Sibley England Lord's 2021

0 Number of times England suffered the ignominy of losing both the openers for a duck at Lord's before Monday. They had done this with the opponents on three occasions.

311 Number of wickets taken by Ishant Sharma in Test matches, now level with Zaheer Khan. Only Kapil Dev (434) is ahead of him as an Indian seamer.

5 Number of players to bag a King Pair (out first ball in both innings) in a Test against India -- the second from England. Interestingly, Sam Curran is the first player to suffer this fate at Lord's.

Players bagging a King Pair versus India

Player Team Venue Season Gary Troup New Zealand Wellington 1980/81 Adam Gilchrist Australia Calcutta 2000/01 Javed Omar Bangladesh Mirpur 2006/07 James Anderson England Visakhapatnam 2016/17 Sam Curran England Lord's 2021

37 Number of Tests won by Virat Kohli -- the fourth most by any captain. Virat went past Clive Lloyd's tally of 36 Test wins.

Captains with most Test wins

Team Mts Won Lost Drawn Win% Graeme Smith South Africa 109 53 29 27 48.62 Ricky Ponting Australia 77 48 16 13 62.34 Steve Waugh Australia 57 41 9 7 71.93 Virat Kohli India 63 37 15 11 58.73 Clive Lloyd West Indies 74 36 12 26 48.65

120 England's total in the second innings -- their lowest ever against an Asian side at Lord's.

8/126 Mohammed Siraj's match figures -- the best for an Indian bowler in a Test at Lord's, beating Kapil Dev's 8/168 in 1982.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing England Captain Joe Root on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's, August 16, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

33 The highest individual score for England in the second innings (by Joe Root). Jasprit Bumrah alone scored an unbeaten 34 in India's second innings!

1 First time England lost a Test in which Joe Root scored a hundred.

2 Number of Indian captains to win more than one Test in England -- Kapil Dev (in 1986) and Virat Kohli (one in 2018 and one in 2021).

8 India's Test wins in England. Three of them have come at Lord's.

India's Test wins in England

Season Venue Margin Captain 1971 The Oval 4 wickets Ajit Wadekar 1986 Lord's 5 wickets Kapil Dev 1986 Leeds 279 runs Kapil Dev 2002 Leeds Innings and 46 runs Sourav Ganguly 2007 Nottingham 7 wickets Rahul Dravid 2014 Lord's 95 runs M S Dhoni 2018 Nottingham 203 runs Virat Kohli 2021 Lord's 151 runs Virat Kohli

0 Number of Tests lost by India defending a target of 250 or more since 1988. They won 41 and drew remaining 18 such matches.

1 First time India won a Test the day after Independence Day.