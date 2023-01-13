News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What lessons Sri Lanka can learn from India ODIs

What lessons Sri Lanka can learn from India ODIs

Source: PTI
January 13, 2023 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'With the World Cup coming back here in a few months’ time we have to make sure to learn the lessons with the bat and the ball as well.'

Sri Lanka's players celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli during the second ODI at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli during the second ODI at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood has blamed his senior batters for failing to step up in the second ODI against India and said they will have to "learn their lessons" before they return to the country for the World Cup later this year.

 

From 103 for 1 in 17.2 overs, Sri Lanka were done in by some quality spin bowling and folded for a paltry 215 inside 40 overs after opting to bat on a beautiful flat deck at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

India overcame early jitters to secure a four-wicket win that gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

"We got ourselves to blame. We had a great start, which was superb. But when the spin came on we lost wickets at regular intervals and put us under pressure," Silverwood said, at the post-match media conference.

"We can't keep losing wickets. We should have posted a big score on the back of a good start. Two-three senior players in the middle order needed to step up and post a big score for us and that did not happen for us.

"We have to learn to post big scores. With the World Cup coming back here in a few months’ time we have to make sure to learn the lessons with the bat and the ball as well."

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/51) triggered the collapse, claiming three wickets in his first five overs, while Axar Patel bagged 1 for 16 from his five.

Sri Lanka also lost their top-scorer, Nuwanidu Fernando, by run-out in that middle phase as in no time they were reduced to 126 for 6. It took some lusty hitting from late order batters to go past the 200-mark.

"Obviously, some good Indian bowling but we didn't play well in that middle phase. Maybe there was a bit of help for the spinner and the ball was holding a bit, but the fact is it was not a pitch where you will be bowled out," Silverwood said.

"A lot of credit to the Indian side for the way they bowled and fought. Losing those wickets obviously made it difficult for us. We liked to have pushed on, certainly it's something that we need to address.

"The Indian bowlers operate in their own conditions, hit length hard, consistently on good areas. I'm at least happy that we have managed to look at them before we come here for the World Cup (in October-November). I hope that we can address that."

The teams meet in the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: All-round India down Sri Lanka to claim series
PHOTOS: All-round India down Sri Lanka to claim series
Labuschagne set for 'lovely game of chess' with Ashwin
Labuschagne set for 'lovely game of chess' with Ashwin
NZ in India: Santner to lead T20 team; Williamson out
NZ in India: Santner to lead T20 team; Williamson out
Tata Motors Aims Net-Zero Emissions By 2045
Tata Motors Aims Net-Zero Emissions By 2045
Amid power tussle, Kejriwal to meet LG
Amid power tussle, Kejriwal to meet LG
Cement sector remains a puzzle to investors
Cement sector remains a puzzle to investors
IMF convinced about India's G-20 leadership
IMF convinced about India's G-20 leadership

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

How Rahul is adapting to the wicketkeeper-batter role

How Rahul is adapting to the wicketkeeper-batter role

100% keeper-batter' Bharat ready to step in for Pant

100% keeper-batter' Bharat ready to step in for Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances