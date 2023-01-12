PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Kolkata

Images from the second One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

IMAGE: Lahiru Kumara is bowled by Mohammed Siraj during the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each to demolish Sri Lanka for 215 inside 40 overs in the second ODI in Kolkata on Thursday.

The left-arm wrist spinner, who was mysteriously left out after a five-wicket haul in his comeback Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month, got a surprise call-up after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pulled out with a sore right shoulder injury.



Kuldeep (3/51) answered the call grabbing three wickets in his first five overs, in a spell that triggered Sri Lankan collapse from being 102/1 just when debutant Nuwanidu Fernando (50 from 63 balls) and Kusal Mendis (34 from 34 balls) had started to build a good partnership in the middle overs.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Avishka Fernando. Photograph: BCCI

But as Kuldeep ran through the Sri Lankan middle-order that included the prized-scalp of rival skipper Dasun Shanaka (2), the visitors went on to lose five wickets in the space of 43 balls to virtually lose the plot after they opted to bat on a flat deck at the Eden Gardens.



But some late fireworks by Dunith Wellalage (32) and Wanindu Hasaranga (21) took the team past the 200-run mark before Siraj (3/40) polished off the tail.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. Photograph: BCCI

Young Umran Malik continued to impress with figures of 2/48 from his seven overs.



Replacing in-form opener Pathum Nissanka, who was ruled out with a stiff back, youngster Nuwanindu Fernando looked solid and hit a splendid half-century on debut in a 73-run partnership with Mendis.



India's new ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj got some early movement with the former getting the early wicket of Avishka Fernando in the sixth over.

IMAGE: Dhananjaya de Silva is bowled by by Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI

But the 23-year-old looked in complete control and negotiated the pace attack well as he along with Mendis took Sri Lanka past 100-mark after Siraj's breakthrough in the powerplay.



Fernando earlier took Siraj to cleaners smashing him three boundaries in a row but the pacer had the last word when he bowled him with an incoming delivery that took an inside edge to unsettle the middle timber.



From 29/1 inside six overs, Sri Lanka recovered well and did not seem to be in any trouble even as Rohit tried out both Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik.