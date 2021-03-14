What is Sachin gifting Sunny?

March 14, 2021 11:49 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar presents Sunil Gavaskar with the Indian Legends team jersey in Raipur, March 13, 2021. Photograph: Road Safety World Series

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary cricketer's Test debut, Sachin Tendulkar presented Sunil Gavaskar with a special jersey signed by members of the Indian Legends team including Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif among others.

Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 runs. Tendulkar currently holds the record for most Test runs scored -- 15,921 runs in 200 Tests.

Making his Test debut against the West Indies on March 6, 1971, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and scored 10,122 runs with 34 centuries.

On the 50th anniversary of Gavaskar's Test debut last week, Tendulkar noted: '50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to.'

'India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning. As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed,' SRT said about SMG.

'He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket.'

Sachin was born two years and 18 days after Sunny's Test debut.