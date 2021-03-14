News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What is Sachin gifting Sunny?

What is Sachin gifting Sunny?

By Rediff Cricket
March 14, 2021 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar presents Sunil Gavaskar with the Indian Legends team jersey in Raipur, March 13, 2021. Photograph: Road Safety World Series
 

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary cricketer's Test debut, Sachin Tendulkar presented Sunil Gavaskar with a special jersey signed by members of the Indian Legends team including Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif among others.

Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 runs. Tendulkar currently holds the record for most Test runs scored -- 15,921 runs in 200 Tests.

Making his Test debut against the West Indies on March 6, 1971, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and scored 10,122 runs with 34 centuries.

On the 50th anniversary of Gavaskar's Test debut last week, Tendulkar noted: '50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to.'

'India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning. As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed,' SRT said about SMG.

'He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket.'

Sachin was born two years and 18 days after Sunny's Test debut.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'No fast bowler ever frightened Gavaskar'
'No fast bowler ever frightened Gavaskar'
'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride'
'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride'
Harsha Bhogle: My Hero, Sunil Gavaskar
Harsha Bhogle: My Hero, Sunil Gavaskar
Vote! Who will win the second T20?
Vote! Who will win the second T20?
Here's why Yuvraj Singh is trending...
Here's why Yuvraj Singh is trending...
2nd T20: Should Rohit replace Dhawan?
2nd T20: Should Rohit replace Dhawan?
TMC manifesto release postponed again
TMC manifesto release postponed again

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

How Sobers helped Gavaskar keep his place in the side

How Sobers helped Gavaskar keep his place in the side

The Great Kolkata Test, 20 Years On

The Great Kolkata Test, 20 Years On

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use