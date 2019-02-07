What is Ajinkya Rahane up to these days?

February 07, 2019 14:30 IST

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika posted a picture of themselves having a good time in Jordan. Photograph: Ajinky Rahane/Instagram

India’s Ajinkya Rahane is using his time away from cricket very fruitfully we see.

The Indian Test team vice-captain and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar have taken to travelling during his break from the game, and the two have posted beautiful pictures of Jordan.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika. Photograph: Ajinky Rahane/Instagram

“Travel creates memories for a lifetime. Jordan is truly one of the most enchanting places! #JordanDiaries #Travel,” Rahane wrote on his Instagram account.

Rahane last put on an India jersey during the Test series against Australia last month, where India won the historic series last month.

He scored 217 runs in seven innings at an average of 31 in the tour Down Under.

We hope for more safe and happy travels for this cute couple.