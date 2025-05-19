What Did Shami Discuss With Yogi?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami met chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on Monday as they discussed the roadmap for a 'brighter future' for Uttar Pradesh.



'Today, I had the esteemed opportunity to meet with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @myogi_adityanath Our discussions were rich with insights focused on vision, leadership, and the transformative possibilities for our state,' said Shami on Instagram.

'The CM articulated a compelling roadmap for growth, emphasising sustainable development and social progress. His commitment to empowering communities resonates deeply, inspiring us all to contribute to positive change.'



'It is reassuring to witness such dedication to the betterment of our society, and I am eager to be part of this collaborative journey towards a brighter future for Uttar Pradesh. Together, we can turn vision into reality.'