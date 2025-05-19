Gill-Sudharsan: Only pair to score 200 twice in T20s

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are the first opening pair in the history of T20 cricket to chase 200 or more twice. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan shattered several batting records as they powered Gujarat Titans to an emphatic 10-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.



Chasing 200 for victory, Sudharsan (108 not out) and Gill (93 not out) made light work of the target, powering Gujarat to 205 for no loss with six balls to spare.



With this feat, they became only the second opening pair in T20 cricket to chase down a 200-plus total without being dismissed, after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Infact, they are the first opening pair in the history of T20 cricket to chase 200 or more twice.



'Only three times in #IPL history have an opening pair made 200 runs in a game. Two of those have been Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan for Gujarat Titans. They are also the first opening pair in ALL T20 cricket to score 200 twice,' adds The CricViz Analyst on X.



The duo continued their incredible run with the bat in IPL 2025. They have now put together 839 as a batting pair so far this season -- the highest by an Indian pair in an IPL season -- as they bettered the previous record of 744 runs by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.



The duo's 205-run stand is the second highest opening partnership in the IPL behind their own 210-run partnership against Chennai Super Kings in IPL and K L Rahul-Quinton de Kock's unbeaten stand of 210 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

This was Gill and Sudharsan's seventh 100-plus partnership -- the third most in the history of IPL after Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who had 10 100-plus partnerships, followed by nine 100-plus

stands between Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle.The GT opening duo have stitched seven fifty-plus run stands this season -- the joint-second-highest by a pair in a single season. The record for the most 50-plus run stands in the IPL belongs to RCB's Kohli and Faf du Plessis, who had put on eight fifty-run-plus stands in the 2023 season.Sudharsan has proved to be unstoppable with the bat this season. He is the leading run-scorer with 617 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 156, with one century and five fifties. His captain Gill is the only other batter to have crossed the 600-run mark in IPL 2025, with 601 runs at a strike rate of 155, with six half-centuries.