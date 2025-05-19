HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » K L Rahul breaks Kohli's IPL record; fastest Indian to...

K L Rahul breaks Kohli's IPL record; fastest Indian to...

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 19, 2025 09:36 IST

x

K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul is the fastest Indian to 8000 runs in T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' star batter K L Rahul blazed his way to a century against Gujarat Titans in Delhi on Sunday, etching his name in the record books despite his team's 10-wicket defeat.

Rahul's explosive 112 off 65 balls saw him become the fastest Indian to reach 8000 runs in T20 cricket.He got to the landmark in just 224 innings, surpassing Virat Kohli's record of 243 innings.

He is the third fastest overall in T20 cricket to get to the 8000-run mark after West Indian Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (218).

The 33-year-old boasts of 8079 runs at an average of 42.74, with a strike rate of 136.53, with seven centuries and 68

fifties to his name.

 

Rahul also etched another record to his name as he became the first player to hit IPL centuries for three different teams. With five hundreds in the IPL, he is fourth in the list after Virat Kohli (9), Jos Buttler (7) and Chris Gayle (6).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Was Kohli Pushed to Retire?
Was Kohli Pushed to Retire?
3-Star Brar Takes Punjab To Play-Offs
3-Star Brar Takes Punjab To Play-Offs
Dravid on what went wrong for Royals in IPL 2025
Dravid on what went wrong for Royals in IPL 2025
PIX: Preity Zinta super chuffed after Punjab win
PIX: Preity Zinta super chuffed after Punjab win
PIX: An air of patriotism, nationalism at IPL 2025
PIX: An air of patriotism, nationalism at IPL 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

webstory image 2

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 3

Refreshing Thirst Quenchers From Kerala

VIDEOS

Enjoy free entry to the Taj Mahal!1:33

Enjoy free entry to the Taj Mahal!

CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai visits Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai1:49

CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai visits Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai

Amit Shah leads Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad to Honour Indian Armed Forces1:14

Amit Shah leads Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad to Honour...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD