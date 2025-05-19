K L Rahul breaks Kohli's IPL record; fastest Indian to...

IMAGE: K L Rahul is the fastest Indian to 8000 runs in T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' star batter K L Rahul blazed his way to a century against Gujarat Titans in Delhi on Sunday, etching his name in the record books despite his team's 10-wicket defeat.



Rahul's explosive 112 off 65 balls saw him become the fastest Indian to reach 8000 runs in T20 cricket.He got to the landmark in just 224 innings, surpassing Virat Kohli's record of 243 innings.



He is the third fastest overall in T20 cricket to get to the 8000-run mark after West Indian Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (218).



The 33-year-old boasts of 8079 runs at an average of 42.74, with a strike rate of 136.53, with seven centuries and 68

fifties to his name.

Rahul also etched another record to his name as he became the first player to hit IPL centuries for three different teams. With five hundreds in the IPL, he is fourth in the list after Virat Kohli (9), Jos Buttler (7) and Chris Gayle (6).