BCCI Set to Boycott Asia Cup 2025 Over Pakistan's Role in ACC

IMAGE: India had won the Men's Asian Cup in 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a move that’s likely to rattle cricketing corridors across the continent, the BCCI is reportedly pulling the plug on India’s participation in the 2025 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup.

The decision, as reported by The Indian Express, comes amid growing discomfort in Indian cricketing circles over Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi helming the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the governing body for the tournament. Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), assumed the ACC chairmanship after India’s Jay Shah exited the role following his appointment as ICC chairman.

This development is being seen as more than just a cricketing call. With political relations between India and Pakistan continuing to nosedive, India's stance reflects a growing reluctance to engage even on a multi-nation platform if Pakistan is calling the shots.

Historically, India has avoided bilateral cricketing ties with Pakistan, citing security and diplomatic concerns. Now, with a senior Pakistani minister overseeing a continental tournament, the BCCI appears to be extending that policy to multi-team events as well.

"The Indian team can't play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC, whose chief is a Pakistani minister. That's the sentiment of the nation,” a BCCI official was quoted saying. “We have verbally communicated to the ACC about our withdrawal from the upcoming Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Our future participation in ACC events is also under review. We remain in touch with the Indian government."

The Asia Cup 2025 was slated to be held in India, but with a possible India-Pakistan face-off off the table, the tournament has lost its sheen and financial muscle.

India vs Pakistan encounters are the gold standard in terms of viewership, sponsorship and broadcaster returns. Their absence from the roster threatens to derail the economics of the entire tournament.

The financial stakes are massive. India’s participation in Asia Cup and ICC events brings in an estimated ₹165–220 crore per cycle for the PCB. And with the current Asia Cup broadcast rights sold to Sony Pictures Networks India for $170 million largely on the strength of India’s presence and a pull-out could lead to renegotiations and heavy revenue losses.

Currently, all full ACC members receive 15% of the broadcast pool. But if India pulls out, the purse is likely to shrink, hitting Pakistan the hardest.

For now, the ball lies in the ACC’s court. But without India on the field, the Asia Cup may not just lose its biggest draw, it could end up being a non-starter.