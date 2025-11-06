HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Did Gambhir Tell Gill?

What Did Gambhir Tell Gill?

November 06, 2025 10:41 IST

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir in deep chat with Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI
 

Vice-Captain Shubman Gill faces growing scrutiny after modest returns in the ongoing T20I series against Australia, managing just 57 runs across three innings ahead of the fourth match at the Carrara Oval.

A couple of low scores may not raise alarms just yet, but with someone as dynamic as Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting on the bench, Gill will know the pressure is mounting to justify his place in the XI.

Ahead of the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval in Queensland, Coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted in a long conversation with Gill during India's training session, a moment captured and widely shared on social media by RevSportz.

Gill, who made his T20I debut in January 2023, has since scored 762 runs from 31 innings at a strike rate of 140.85, including one century and three fifties.

His unbeaten 126 once stood as the highest individual score by an Indian in the format before Abhishek Sharma surpassed it earlier this year.

However, it's now been 13 innings since his last half-century, and his recent numbers haven't helped his cause.

Gill, India's Test and ODI captain, has not scored big in the ongoing white-ball series against Australia. He made 10, nine and 24 in the three One-Day Internationals, and 37 not out, five and 15 in the three T20 Internationals so far.

As India chase a crucial lead in the series, all eyes will be on Gill to rediscover his touch and perhaps turn that long chat with Gambhir into a turning point.

