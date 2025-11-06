Inside Hardik Pandya's Life: Love, Luxury, Family Time

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya enjoys life off the field. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

From family time to luxury, Hardik Pandya offered fans a peek into his life at home, sharing playful and heartfelt moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and son Agastya.

While currently undergoing rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Hardik made time for family and close ones.

The post opens with a candid shot of Hardik at home, busy on a phone call, while two adorable pet dogs explore the space around him. In another clip, Hardik is seen alongside Mahieka.

He also shared a nostalgic throwback of the couple enjoying a romantic getaway in the ocean.

Beyond family moments, Hardik gave fans a peek into his high-end lifestyle, indulging in delicious meals, and relaxing with entertaining content on his tablet. The post also gave glimpses of intense gym sessions.