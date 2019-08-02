Cricketers applaud Smith's ton in first Ashes Test

August 02, 2019 00:03 IST

'Arguably one of the best batsman in Test Cricket'

IMAGE: Steven Smith of Australia celebrates reaching his century. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Cricketing fraternity, on Thursday, applauded Australia batsman Steven Smith for registering a century against England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The 30-year-old is playing his first Test after serving a one-year ban due to his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in Cape Town last year. Smith played a knock of 144-runs and helped the team to post a respectable score of 284 in first innings.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote, "What a 100 for Steve Smith. Under difficult conditions, arguably one of the best batsman in Test Cricket. #Ashes."

Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan also praised Smith's hundred. "One of the all-time Outstanding Test Innings ... To do that in his 1st Innings back in Test Cricket is remarkable ... Sometimes you have to admire greatness ... @stevesmith49 is some player ... #Ashes," Vaughan tweeted.

"100 for Steve Smith! What a knock! It's his 24th Test ton - is it his finest? #Ashes," ICC wrote on Twitter.

Ex-Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra wrote, "Steve Smith is being Smith. The old Fighting-it-Out-Smith. How much did Australia miss him in Tests!!! But leave that aside for a moment....how brilliant Siddle has been?? Superb fightback. #TheAshes."

"Really was an extraordinary inning from Steve Smith in his comeback Test, an innings full of guts, intensity, and tenacity. From 122/8, he has taken Australia to 284. #Ashes," another former cricketer VVS Laxman wrote.

At the time of filing this story, Australia were bundled out for 284 runs in the first innings.