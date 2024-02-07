News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'What a win from being 32 for 4'

'What a win from being 32 for 4'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 07, 2024 10:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uday Saharan

IMAGE: Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas put on a record partnership of 171 runs to rally India after a horror start. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a spectacular display of resilience, defending champions India orchestrated a remarkable come-from-behind victory against South Africa, securing their spot in the final for the fifth consecutive time and the ninth time overall.

The thrilling two-wicket triumph at Willowmoore Park in Benoni left cricket enthusiasts in awe and ignited a celebratory storm on social media.

 

Former India cricketing legends Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, and Irfan Pathan took to social media to shower their congratulatory messages, further igniting the euphoria surrounding India's exceptional performance.

"What a win from being 32 for 4 .. fantastic performance from the young boys .. some good talent in this South African side too @bcci," wrote Ganguly.

While Gambhir said: “Fifth consecutive #U19WC final! Well done boys!”

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated India for "reaching yet another final" and wrote, "There are some exciting young talent playing u-19 world final for team India Well done boys for reaching yet another final for nicely done so far. Go well in the final. #U19WorldCup2024."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wrote, "Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas giving #KaranArjun vibes in the #U19WorldCup semi-final today!"
Jay Shah lauded the masterful knocks from skipper Saharan and Dhas.

"What an extraordinary win for the Boys in Blue! Congratulations for their success in the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final 1 against South Africa, driven by Raj Limbani's exceptional performance, taking three wickets along with Uday Saharan and Sachin Das's remarkable half-centuries. Onto the finals with unstoppable momentum!"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
U-19 World Cup: India down SA; enter 9th final
U-19 World Cup: India down SA; enter 9th final
'We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room'
'We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room'
'That's how you fight back!'
'That's how you fight back!'
Why India's oil cos are losing close to Rs 3/litre
Why India's oil cos are losing close to Rs 3/litre
Is Prachi The Girl You Are Crushing On?
Is Prachi The Girl You Are Crushing On?
New Zealand thrash SA by 281 runs in 1st Test
New Zealand thrash SA by 281 runs in 1st Test
Woman raped for a week, burned with hot dal in Delhi
Woman raped for a week, burned with hot dal in Delhi

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!

India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!

PIX: No stopping India at Under-19 World Cup!

PIX: No stopping India at Under-19 World Cup!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances