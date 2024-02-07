IMAGE: Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas put on a record partnership of 171 runs to rally India after a horror start. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a spectacular display of resilience, defending champions India orchestrated a remarkable come-from-behind victory against South Africa, securing their spot in the final for the fifth consecutive time and the ninth time overall.

The thrilling two-wicket triumph at Willowmoore Park in Benoni left cricket enthusiasts in awe and ignited a celebratory storm on social media.

Former India cricketing legends Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, and Irfan Pathan took to social media to shower their congratulatory messages, further igniting the euphoria surrounding India's exceptional performance.

"What a win from being 32 for 4 .. fantastic performance from the young boys .. some good talent in this South African side too @bcci," wrote Ganguly.

While Gambhir said: “Fifth consecutive #U19WC final! Well done boys!”

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated India for "reaching yet another final" and wrote, "There are some exciting young talent playing u-19 world final for team India Well done boys for reaching yet another final for nicely done so far. Go well in the final. #U19WorldCup2024."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wrote, "Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas giving #KaranArjun vibes in the #U19WorldCup semi-final today!"

Jay Shah lauded the masterful knocks from skipper Saharan and Dhas.

"What an extraordinary win for the Boys in Blue! Congratulations for their success in the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final 1 against South Africa, driven by Raj Limbani's exceptional performance, taking three wickets along with Uday Saharan and Sachin Das's remarkable half-centuries. Onto the finals with unstoppable momentum!"