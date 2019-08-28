News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Windies keep faith with batting line-up for second India Test

Windies keep faith with batting line-up for second India Test

August 28, 2019 08:34 IST

Keemo Paul

IMAGE: All-rounder Keemo Paul, centre, returns to the West Indies squad after recovering from an ankle injury. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters.

West Indies' selectors have kept faith with the batting line-up that was skittled for 100 runs in a lopsided first Test against India in the Caribbean on Sunday.

 

Only one player has been omitted for the second Test, fast bowler Miguel Cummins who failed to take a wicket in Antigua.

He makes way for all-rounder Keemo Paul, who is available after recovering from an ankle injury.

The second Test starts in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday.

India won the first test by 318 runs, with West Indies dismissed for 222 in the first innings before making only 100 in their second knock.

West Indies' top order was especially disappointing.

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite (14 and 1) and John Campbell (23 and 7) went cheaply, while numbers three and four Shamarh Brooks (11 and 2) and Darren Bravo (18 and 2) did not contribute much either.

